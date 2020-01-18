Piers Morgan proudly poses with all four children as they enjoy an evening out together

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan has kicked off his weekend in style after treating his four kids to a slap-up meal.

Proud dad Piers, 54, posed for a snap with his brood during their evening out at exclusive restaurant Sticks 'n' Sushi in London's Chelsea.

The controversial GMB host sat eight-year-old daughter Elise on his lap, while sons Bertie, Stanley and Spencer smiled for the camera with their arms around each other.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Piers told his followers: "Sushi time!"

Fans were delighted to see a photo of Piers and his kids, but many were quick to rib Stanley about his choice of clothing.

Piers' good pal, England cricketer Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff teased: "Have a word with Stan @piersmorgan, please tell me he's not wearing dungarees."

Cricketer Freddie Flintoff sparked up a jokey chat with Piers and his sons online (Credit: Instagram)

Replying to his famous friend, Piers replied: "I'm afraid he is, Andrew..."

Stan himself then jumped into the banter, telling Freddie: "@aflintoff11 there Jacamo's finest, thought you'd like em Fred??"

Piers' followers love seeing photos of him with his children. And they aren't the only ones.

The telly star previously admitted that his sons are regularly approached by Love Island bosses desperate to get them in the villa.

Before the new winter series kicked off, Piers - who is famed for hating the ITV reality show - told GMB viewers: "My sons get regularly approached to be in these shows and they have adopted a very firm no policy."

He added: "[They are] encouraged by me and my 'I will write them out of the will policy'."

Piers has been in the headlines for his comments about Prince William and Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Piers has found himself in the spotlight this week for his ongoing criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from Royal duty.

Only yesterday, former This Morning host Fern Britton accused Piers of "bullying" the couple.

