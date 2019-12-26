Piers Morgan poses for a festive photo with all four of his kids

TV's Piers Morgan enjoyed Christmas with the full "Morgan Squad" as he spent the day with all four of his kids.

The Good Morning Britain host, 54, took to Instagram to post a festive snap of himself smiling alongside his brood in front of a big Christmas tree.

In the pic, Piers raised a glass as he stood for a photo with Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, Albert, 19 and Elise, eight.

He captioned the photo: "Christmas Morgan Squad."

Piers shared a number of pictures from his Christmas Day with his family, including one showing what he claimed was a place setting left by his mum - a big light-up penguin, which could have been a reference to Piers' claims earlier this year that he identifies as one.

In another pic, he wore a golden cracker hat as he sucked on a huge cigar.

Piers' beloved mum, Gabrielle, featured in another of the photos shared on his Instagram yesterday (25.12.19).

He sat with his arm around her and smiled into the camera, writing in the caption: "My fabulous mother."

A number of his fans rushed to the comments to tell him they couldn't believe she was old enough to be his mum - with some even speculating that the pair could be twins.

Christmas Morgan Squad.

One said: "Twins, never mind your mother, lol!"

Another wrote: "Your mum looks younger than you."

A third commented: "She looks very good for her age!"

"She really doesn't look old enough to be your mum!" someone else wrote.

Piers has certainly enjoyed a fun festive period this year.

Last week, photos emerged from his annual star-studded Christmas party - and it looks as though everyone had a blast.

Some of British telly's biggest stars were in attendance at his shindig, including This Morning host Holly Willoughby and Loose Women's Christine Lampard, as well as actress Sheridan Smith and GMB's Kate Garraway.

Piers' other GMB co-star, Susanna Reid, was also there and Piers considered it something of an achievement, writing in a caption of the two of them: "I got The Grinch partying again!"

