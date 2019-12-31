Piers Morgan divides fans as young daughter mocks Greta Thunberg in photo

Piers Morgan, 54, has divided his fans as he posted a photo seemingly taunting environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16.

The Good Morning Britain host posted a photo with his young daughter Elise, posing, as the Swedish teen.

Piers captioned the daddy daughter selfie with: "I’m going to do my Greta Thunberg face, Dada... because you’ve stolen my childhood too!’ #howDAREshe."

The popular ITV host and journalist was clearly poking fun at Greta's claims at the UN Climate Summit.

During her speech she claimed that the lack of action international governments had taken over environmental issues in the modern world had "stolen her childhood".

TIME magazine's Person of the Year said at the time: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing."

Piers' fans were divided in how they responded to his Instagram quip. Many of his 821,000 Instagram followers left a comment on the post.

One argued that the post was teaching his young daughter to mock others. The disgruntled user sarcastically wrote: "Teaching your child to mock others. Great idea."

Another wrote: "Countless things wrong about this photo, don’t even know where to begin."

I’m going to do my Greta Thunberg face, Dada.

A third commented: "Just think it’s a bit sad that a grown man has used his daughter to make fun of a teenage girl."

However other users seemed to approve of the post and laughed along with Piers' words.

One approving user commented: "Ha, ha! brilliant!! Happy new year!"

Another wrote: "You never fail to entertain....the ultimate pi** taker".

And a third posted: "Very funny. @piersmorgan, do the few errant snowflakes on this feed desperately seeking to be offended officially make it a White Christmas?"

Great Thunberg speaking at the UN Conference in September 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This is by no means the first time Piers has mocked the environmental campaign activist.

He has spoken out against her actions several times on social media as well as on breakfast show.

Piers claimed that her now infamous UN speech made for "uncomfortable watching".

He said on GMB: "She’s extremely spectacular, a 16-year-old woman who’s so articulate, so passionate, I’ve obtained no drawback with that and local weather change is a really severe situation, I get all of it.

"There’s one thing I felt very uncomfortable watching it yesterday. It was all a bit melodramatic, finish of the world, apocalyptic.

"I’m wondering the effect she’s now having on younger folks around the globe watching this who should be pondering, 'Oh my god, the world is actually about to finish'."

What do you think of Piers' post? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.