Inside Piers Morgan's boozy Christmas party as ITV stars share photos from glitzy event

TV's Piers Morgan hosted his annual star-studded Christmas party last night (19.12.19).

Some of British telly's biggest stars were in attendance at Good Morning Britain star Piers' shindig, including Holly Willoughby, Christine and Frank Lampard, Gary Lineker, Sheridan Smith and Kate Garraway.

But perhaps Piers' greatest achievement was to get co-host Susanna Reid to the party after she had given up booze a year ago.

In her Daily Mail column, Susanna, 49, said that she gave up the booze for her health adding: "In all honesty, while those around me fall out of nightclubs and crawl into cabs, I am left with serious FOMO (fear of missing out)."

While others down cava, I have to remind myself in a stern voice to have fun.

And Piers, 54, couldn't wait to remind her of the fact, boasting that he had managed to get 'The Grinch partying again!' in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Last time you’ll see us together this decade. #piersmorgansparty A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) on Dec 19, 2019 at 2:33pm PST

Susanna also shared a photo of herself and Piers, writing: "Last time you’ll see us together this decade."

Elsewhere, Holly, 38, took to social media wearing a Christmas jumper, which said: "I'm your Holiday treat."

View this post on Instagram Tactical cheese sandwich before tonight’s Christmas festivities ... ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:49am PST

In the Instagram post she was munching on a 'tactical sandwich' to help her prepare for the boozy night ahead.

Meanwhile, Piers took to Twitter to share a snap of his receipt after buying 60 bottles of champagne which cost an eye-watering £4,200.

Morning Kevin ⁦@KP24⁩, I asked them to serve only YOU Prosecco, the rest of us had Bollinger....🍾 🤣⁦⁦@ScarsdaleW8⁩ pic.twitter.com/q71EkGd1bh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 20, 2019

He wrote: "Morning Kevin ⁦@KP24, I asked them to serve only YOU Prosecco, the rest of us had Bollinger...."

Sheridan and Jamie attended the party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other celebs in attendance included actress Sheridan Smith and her partner Jamie Horn.

Pregnant Sheridan, 38, recently revealed that she was going to have a baby boy, and the couple looked happy and relaxed as they arrived at the party.

Kate got a smacker (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers' GMB colleague Kate Garraway was pictured getting a smacker from her husband, Derek Draper.

The day before, Kate, 52, overslept and MISSED her first show back after her stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

