Piers Morgan's X-rated bedroom secret makes GMB team recoil in horror

Piers Morgan made the Good Morning Britain team recoil in horror today (July 1).

Despite nobody asking, the GMB host felt the need to tell the nation that he goes to bed naked every night.

Looking absolutely horrified, Susanna Reid hit back: "There's a sight you can't unsee!"

The GMB star shared a bedroom secret with the nation (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan overshares on GMB

The presenter blurted out his bedroom secret while catching up with regular GMB guest Andrew Pierce.

The columnist was running slightly late and apparently, Piers was told it was because he wasn't dressed.

When Andrew finally appeared on screen, the host quipped: "Caught out this morning?

"I was told it involved you not having any clothes on – is that right?"

Looking mortified, Andrew corrected him: "No, it was a slight technical hitch. I don't know what's going on.

"I always sleep in my pyjamas, Piers."

The GMB presenter then seemed surprised before proceeding to tell the room: "Really? I always sleep au natural."

Piers Morgan revealed he sleeps naked (Credit: ITV)

Too much information

Recoiling in horror, Andrew hit back: "Too much information, Piers!"

Viewers tuning in at home were also left cringing by Piers' confession.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, one commented: "I did not need to hear about Piers and what he doesn't wear to bed #gmb."

Another then hit back: "No one needs to hear that!"

Moments later, a third tweeted: "We'll need therapy now."

Elsewhere in the programme, Piers tucked into a pint before it was 7am this morning.

Susanna cringed (Credit: ITV)

Introducing the Piers Beer

He was delighted after learning a local brewery from his hometown Lewes, called Sussex Best, had named a beer after him called Piers Beer.

After a pint was poured, Susanna couldn't help but notice the size of the head on the drink.

She joked: "How appropriate – a massive head!"

The GMB teams surprised Piers by giving him a free pint of the beer names after him.

BOOM! First pint of Harvey’s in 4 months! Who cares it’s only 6.42am... and I’ve got 2 more hours of live TV.. 🍺 🥳 ⁦@Harveys1790⁩ pic.twitter.com/uTjgir83fo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2020

"Look at that," he said. "I've got to say it's a beautiful brewery. It's a fantastic drop."

He then took to Twitter afterwards to share some pictures of him enjoying the beverage.

Piers captioned the. snaps: "BOOM! First pint of Harvey’s in 4 months! Who cares it’s only 6.42am... and I’ve got 2 more hours of live TV.. Beer mug Partying face ⁦ @Harveys1790 ."

