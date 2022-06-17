Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden attended Royal Ascot today (June 17), but his choice of attire left some fans questioning his taste level.

Piers, 57, who recently launched a new TalkTV show, decked himself out in a top hat and suit and was seen gripping a glass of champagne.

He posed next to his wife, who was wearing a pretty white and pink summer dress patterned with butterflies.

However, despite Piers’ best efforts to dress up for the event, fans rushed to comment on Twitter with rather hilarious results.

Piers Morgan and his wife attended Ascot on Friday (Credit: Splashnews)

Piers Morgan’s followers poke fun on Twitter

It seems that many of Piers’ followers thought the suit and top hat he was wearing made him look like a character from Thomas the Tank Engine.

His tweet was inundated with replies that featured gifs of the classic children’s cartoon character.

“Looking like the conductor from Thomas the Tank Engine there,” quipped one.

But the teasing didn’t stop there, either.

One fan replied: “Man you look so stupid in that hat!”

A second told Piers: “You’re really punching.”

“Could you not move to the side spoiling a lovely photo opportunity for the missus,” laughed a third fan.

A fourth joked: “Cornelius Fudge wants his hat back!”

Others poked fun at the fit of Piers’ suit.

“Didn’t they have a hire suit with your leg length?” laughed one.

And even asked if he was off to a funeral!

“What happened to the other pall bearers?” asked another.

Some fans did take to the post to call Piers and Celia a “beautiful couple”, though.

Piers gets the last laugh

However, Piers had the last laugh, it seems.

Later in the day he posted a picture of himself with jockey Frankie Dettori.

And he also posted a winning betting slip.

It showed that he’d staked more than £300 on the race, so we’re guessing he won big!

Haters gonna hate, eh Piers!

Proud dad Piers congratulates Stanley

Meanwhile, dad-of-four Piers recently congratulated his lad Stanley after watching him make his professional stage debut.

Piers wrote alongside a selection of photos: “Congrats Stanley and the cast of The Breach on a fantastic run at Hampstead Theatre.

“Such a fascinating, dark, complex and challenging play which critics either loved or hated (always the mark of a good play!) but they all agreed the acting was superb.

“This was No2 son’s first big professional theatre role since leaving drama school and forgive my paternal pride when I say he absolutely killed it, as did all the hugely talented young actors,” he added.

