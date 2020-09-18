Piers Morgan wants to wipe the cocky grins off ‘cocky, snivelling’ Ant and Dec

Piers Morgan has pleaded with fans to vote for him in an awards category so he can wipe the “smug grin” off “snivelling” Ant and Dec.

The GMB presenter, 55, is looking to finally beat the Geordie pair to an award.

Delighted to have been nominated as Favourite Presenter in the @tvtimesmagazine Awards.

Vote for me if only to wipe the smug grin off those 2 cocky, snivelling little Geordie b*stards: https://t.co/MYGi1E0Eel pic.twitter.com/0NaAYbSHFJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2020

What did Piers Morgan say in his tweet?

Piers revealed that he had been nominated in the Favourite Presenter category in the forthcoming TV Times Awards.

Also in the category is Tom Allen, Ant and Dec, Ryan Clark-Neal, Stacey Dooley and Alex Jones.

It wasn’t long before Piers took to his favourite social media platform to encourage his 7.6million followers to help him win.

“Delighted to have been nominated as Favourite Presenter in the @tvtimesmagazine Awards,” he began.

“Vote for me if only to wipe the smug grin off those two cocky, snivelling little Geordie b*******”

Piers referred to Ant and Dec as “snivelling” (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers’ followers say?

As ever, Piers divided his followers.

“Piers, you are Marmite,” one said.

“Some days I have to turn you off but stick you straight back on the next morning.

“I then get cross when I turn the TV on and I forgot it was your day off. I have voted for my favourite Marmite. Hope you win.”

I am fed up with Ant and Dec keep winning constant TV Awards.

Another wrote: “I am fed up with Ant and Dec keep winning constant TV Awards in TV Award ceremony there [sic] even doing adverts for Santander Bank now.”

A third commented: “Sorry Piers, they are in a league above you.

“Consider yourself honoured to even be nominated next to them. *the irony of you calling people smug by the way.”

Piers continued his ‘feud’ with Ant and Dec (Credit: GMB YouTube)

What else has Piers said about Ant and Dec?

It’s not the first time Piers has taken a dig at the Geordie duo when it comes to awards.

In 2018, he took a swipe after the BGT and I’m A Celebrity hosts were nominated for Best Presenter at the National Television Awards.

Nominated in the same category, Piers said on GMB: “Ant and Dec will win despite Ant not doing a shred of work for the year. He’ll win it.”

Ant and Dec did indeed go on to win the award.

