Piers Morgan unfollowed by Donald Trump after he says POTUS' 'crazy' coronavirus ideas could kill

Donald Trump has unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter - in a sign that their friendship is over.

The outspoken Good Morning Britain presenter had previously enjoyed a good relationship with the US President.

Piers even interviewed him on Air Force One in 2018, and defended him while others criticised his brash style.

UPDATE: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail⁩ column: pic.twitter.com/uRncON3Up7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2020

The two were pals (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid clash over coronavirus crisis

A longstanding friendship

Piers and Donald's friendship goes back for more than a decade.

Piers Morgan was a judge on America's Got Talent when he was cast on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008. He hit it off with Trump and won the Apprentice title in the season finale.

In successive columns in the Daily Mail, Piers defended Trump.

Piers has blasted Trump for his "self-aggrandising" briefings during the pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Donald Trump slammed for 'falling asleep' during the Queen's speech at Palace banquet

But then came the coronavirus pandemic.

At first, Piers said he was taking the role of "critical friend" towards Trump during the crisis.

He wrote a column entitled "America doesn't want a King Trump".

Then he gave an interview to CNN, a US new channel which Trump hates. In it, he said that Trump was "failing the American people".

Speaking to the camera as if he were talking directly to Donald, he said: "You will lose the election in November if you continue to make it about yourself."

The pair enjoyed a good relationship for more than a decade (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers unfollowed

Until recently, Piers said that Donald Trump was still following him on Twitter, as evidence that the friendship was alive and well.

But it seems that his latest column was the final nail in the coffin.

Piers wrote that Trump was "crazy" to suggest that people could cure themselves of coronavirus using bleach.

Trump had suggested using UV rays on the body or people using with bleach in some way after a new study by the Department of Homeland Security found that direct sunlight, bleach, and isopropyl alcohol kill the virus.

During a press briefing, he said: "Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light?" he asked Department of Homeland Security official William Bryan.

"And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.

"And I think you said you're going to test that too? Sounds interesting."

Later on, he said the comments were "sarcastic".

However, Piers branded them "crazy" and wrote "they are not just shockingly senseless and stupid - they are going to kill people."

That was enough for Trump to make the fatal move of unfollowing Piers, which Piers confirmed on his own Twitter page.

Your move, Piers - but we don't expect to see the Donald on Good Morning Britain again any time soon.

Do you think Piers is right about Donald Trump? Can they rekindle their friendship? Have your say by visiting our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leaving a comment.