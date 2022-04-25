What Piers Morgan said about Meghan Markle that set GMB exit in place

Piers Morgan Uncensored makes its TV debut on TalkTV tonight (Monday 25 April) at 8pm.

It’s his first TV role since quitting ITV shows Good Morning Britain and Life Stories.

Piers famously stormed off of the GMB set last year after clashing with Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle.

But what exactly was said which led to that famous set storm?

Let’s remind ourselves…

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle on GMB?

Piers, 57, hit out at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after her controversial appearance on Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appeared on Oprah’s show in March last year and ruffled some feathers with what they had to say.

The interview aired on ITV on Monday March 8, 2021.

Amongst other things Meghan, 40, revealed that she’d felt suicidal while being part of the Royal Family in the UK.

She told Oprah that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” in the bombshell interview.

Former Suits star Meghan also claimed that she had no support from The Firm during this crisis.

Piers hit out at these comments on GMB, saying that he “didn’t believe a word of it”.

He ranted: “Who did you go to? What did they say to you?

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe a weather report if she read it.

“The fact she has expressed an onslaught against our Royal family is contemptible.”

Alex and Piers clash

Susanna Reid’s jaw was on the floor as she hit back at Piers saying: “That’s a pathetic reaction to someone who has expressed those thoughts.”

And she wasn’t the only one fuming at the former Daily Mirror editor’s comments.

GMB’s weather host Alex Beresford took Piers to task over Meghan’s claims that an unnamed royal had allegedly made comments about unborn son, Archie’s skin-colour.

Almost in tears, Alex recalled a former colleague asking him if he was “worried about what shade of cocoa” his own son would be. He carefully explained how Meghan’s words resonated with him.

He continued: “I fully understand the hurt that is behind all of that.”

Alex went on to suggest that Piers’ previous relationship with Meghan had clouded his judgement of her, which Piers strongly denied.

“I didn’t have a relationship with Meghan Markle,” he scoffed. “I knew her briefly, right?”

He went on to say that his personal opinion of Meghan wasn’t important, but that she had the US and a majority of the world believing the royal family is “a bunch of racists”.

Piers forcefully put forward his view that the comment about Archie – which was allegedly made by a senior royal – may have been made innocently, with no racist intent.

Alex refuted this saying Meghan was brave to call out alleged racism, particularly in the face of an enormous backlash.

Why did Piers storm off GMB?

Piers then made reference to a second accusation of racism made in the Oprah interview.

He spoke about Meghan revealing how a decision over Archie not being having a ‘Prince’ title was made over his potential skin colour.

Piers’ GMB exit

“That is completely untrue,” Piers declared. “Meghan just got it wrong. Archie hasn’t been prevented from being a prince over his skin colour.”

Alex replied saying: “Well, it’s their lived experience,” to which Piers said, “But it’s not true.”

Things finally came to a head when Alex again suggested that Piers’ judgement was being clouded by his personal experience with Meghan.

Piers said: “I’m not having this,” and left the set, leaving Alex and Susanna gobsmacked.

He then refused to make an apology for his comments and ITV announced on March 9 2021 that Piers had quit the show.

A statement read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

What did Meghan say about mental health?

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how [Harry] just cradled me,” she recalled.

She then revealed that she’d tried to seek help from a senior royal aide: “I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.

“This wasn’t a choice. This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically I am concerned for my mental welfare. But nothing was ever done, so we had to find a solution.”

How did Piers Morgan know Meghan Markle?

Piers met Meghan Markle back in 2016, when she was still a working actress, playing Rachel Zane in US drama, Suits.

They met in a Kensington bar.

Piers has said they met up and she had a “couple of dirty martinis” while he had “a couple of pints” and they got on “brilliantly”.

“And then I put her in a cab, and it turned out to be a cab which took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. And the next night they had a solo dinner together, and that was the last I heard from Meghan Markle,” he told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

“She ghosted me Ryan. Meghan Markle ghosted me.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs week nights on TalkTV at 8pm.

