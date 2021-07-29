Piers Morgan’s son Spencer reveals family has received ‘abuse’ over Twitter comments

Spencer Morgan, the eldest son of Piers, has taken to Twitter to reveal his family has received ‘abuse’ over his dad’s comments.

The controversial host, 56, has come under fire following a series of tweets about athlete Simone Biles’ mental health.

To add to the drama, Piers also published a column criticising Simone’s decision to withdraw from the Olympic Games.

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer (right) hit out at critics on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Sharing his Daily Mail column on Twitter, he wrote: “Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’.

“You let down your team-mates, your fans and your country.”

He added: “Simon Biles calls herself the Greatest of All Time – but no GOAT would quit on their teammates like that, costing them an Olympic gold medal. Get back out there, Sim.”

And it didn’t end there.

Piers continued to slam the American athlete whilst sharing his views on mental health.

In a separate post, the host penned: “Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke.

Piers recently hit out at Simone Biles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”

Meanwhile, the star also addressed a comment from a concerned follower.

The user explained that while they “respected” Piers, they didn’t believe he took mental health seriously.

Guarantee my old man is nicer and more respectful to normal people than 90% of these celebs

Piers later responded: “No, I take mental illness very seriously.

“What I don’t like is people cynically using ‘mental health’ as a protective shield against any poor performance or justified criticism. It distracts attention from those with mental illness who need help/care/treatment.”

But while the presenter received a barrage of abuse online, his son rushed to defend him.

Weird how these empathetic ‘be kinders’ think messaging abuse to someone’s family members is the way to fight for kindness and empathy 😂Brain dead — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) July 29, 2021

Guarantee my old man is nicer and more respectful to normal people than 90% of these celebs who preach about ‘kindness and empathy’. I’ve seen it. Both sides — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) July 28, 2021

Spencer defends his dad on Twitter

Spencer appeared furious over the negative comments aimed at his famous dad.

Unsurprisingly, he also took to social media to hit back at the critics.

Spencer wrote: “Guarantee my old man is nicer and more respectful to normal people than 90% of these celebs who preach about ‘kindness and empathy’. I’ve seen it. Both sides.”

He then went on to address the “abuse” his family has since received.

Piers’ son added: “Weird how these empathetic ‘be kinders’ think messaging abuse to someone’s family members is the way to fight for kindness and empathy. Brain dead.”

