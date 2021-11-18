Piers Morgan has offered to interview Meghan Markle in a post on Twitter.

The 56-year-old presenter isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, 40.

But according to Piers‘ latest post about Meghan, the star is “available” for a chat with the former royal.

It comes after Meghan’s latest interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

The mum-of-two recently sat down with the talk show host for a new tell-all interview.

Following the news, journalist Richard Eden took to social media to share his thoughts.

He posted: “We’ve had the #Oprah interview, and the #EllenDeGeneres chat. Who’s next for #Meghan? @piersmorgan I hope.”

Piers later responded to the tweet, saying: “I’m available…”

His remark was met to plenty of comments from followers.

Many believed that the interview would never happen.

One said: “She wouldn’t dare – but if you paid an enormous fee she would do anything for $$$.”

Another wrote: “You are not even close to their league. Keep dreaming.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “Ha she doesn’t like you. It will never happen.”

A fourth stated: “I think she only does celebrities.”

A fifth commented: “If this ever happened – which it probably won’t – but IF it did my whole world would stop and I would watch this interview. My bet would be on Meghan – I think she would destroy him.”

Meanwhile, others appeared excited over the possibility of Piers and Meghan coming face-to-face.

One said: “Wish you would… that would be worth watching!”

“Now this I would watch gladly – with the biggest bag of popcorn going,” a second agreed, while a third added: “She wouldn’t be able to handle it. In fact, the tables could turn, and SHE would be the one walking out of the studio.”

Meanwhile, it comes days after Piers filmed his final episode of ITV’s Life Stories.

The presenter sat down with former co-star Kate Garraway for an emotional chat earlier this week.

Teasing his followers with the upcoming episode, he wrote: “Not a dry eye in the house by the end.”

Kate is set to replace Piers following his departure from the show.

