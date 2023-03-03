Piers Morgan embroiled in savage war of words with Dan Walker as he accuses him of ‘milking’ his injuries

Piers Morgan has exchanged a few words with Dan Walker on Twitter after accusing him of “milking” his injuries.

Dan recently collided with a car while on a bike ride to Sheffield Train Station after cycling around Ecclesall Road and St Mary’s Road roundabout.

Taking to social media, the broadcaster shared painful snaps of his injuries after being treated in hospital.

However, it’s fair to say Piers hasn’t been too moved by the accident.

Piers Morgan has got into a Twitter war with Dan Walker (Credit: Splash News)

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker on Twitter

TV star Piers wrote on Twitter: “If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too.”

Dan then replied: “What a laugh. Interesting idea of taking a lesson on bitterness from a fella who has written article after article attacking a woman who had one drink with him & thought he was a numptie.

“We missed you last night. You should have come.”

Dan collided with a car while cycling (Credit: Splash News)

Dan Walker accident

Last week, Dan shared several pictures of himself after the accident.

In the snaps, his face showcased a lot of swelling, blood and bruises. His caption read: “Not quite the week I had planned but I’m on the mend.

“I’m very grateful for all your kind messages & for my family & lovely friends. I’m also thankful for the paramedics, the police & the people who looked after me in A & E. I’ve written about it in @thetimes tomorrow.”

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Hope you speedy recovery, send all my love.”

A second wrote: “So happy you are feeling better and on the mend. Sending lots of positive wishes.”

And another added: “Glad you’re feeling a lot stronger Dan. Take it day by day. Look forward to seeing you back on our screens asap.”

