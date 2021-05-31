Piers Morgan has slammed anti-vaccine NHS workers on Twitter as ‘selfish’.

The former GMB host popped up on social media yesterday (Sunday May 30) evening to vent his disgust.

Piers, 56, also suggested staff who work for the NHS and choose not to get the jab should find a new job.

Piers Morgan has slammed anti-vax NHS staff on Twitter (Credit: Pexels)

Piers Morgan’s NHS rant

A clearly unimpressed Piers said: “Memo to NHS employees who don’t want the COVID vaccine: leave the NHS and do something else.

He reasoned: “You’re supposed to aid public health, not risk patients’ lives with your appalling selfishness.”

Read more: Piers Morgan news: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie ‘snub former GMB host’

Unusually for Piers after he makes a strong statement on social media, he did not follow up by arguing with those who disagree with his views.

However, while many followers agreed with his stance, others dug their heels in and insisted they know best.

Memo to NHS employees who don’t want the covid vaccine: leave the NHS and do something else.

You’re supposed to aid public health, not risk patients’ lives with your appalling selfishness. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2021

How followers reacted

The majority of respondents to Piers’ tweet were in full agreement with him.

One Twitter user supported Piers by writing: “Well said! Anybody who refuses I want nowhere near me or my family!”

Anybody who refuses I want nowhere near me or my family!

Several NHS staff also piped up to echo Piers comments – with many speaking about their own experiences.

He’s suggested anti-vaxxers in the NHS should find another occupation (Credit: SplashNews)

How NHS staff responded

“So very true,” one wrote. “I can’t understand anybody not willing to take the vaccine. I worked for the NHS for 19 years and retired last year – in the home where I worked 18 residents lost their lives through COVID.”

Another contributed: “As an NHS staff member I absolutely agree. Thankfully everyone in my department has done the responsible thing and got vaccinated. Not just for themselves, but to protect each other and any patients/visitors to the hospital. Asymptomatic COVID is risk to all unvaccinated.”

Someone else added: “When I started nursing many moons ago, they wouldn’t even let students loose on the wards without being fully vaccinated against hepatitis, etc. I realise this is a new vaccine, but the principle, to me, remains the same. Protect yourself and others, or don’t do the job!”

Read more: Piers Morgan demands Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be ‘stripped of their royal titles’

“As an ex NHS staff member I agree completely. It’s called duty of care,” stated a fourth person.

And a fifth said: “I am an NHS employee and was there for my vaccine as soon as I was invited. Now had both doses. Also had COVID and believe me I don’t want that again. Never felt so ill and really wondered at one point would I get better.”

Several NHS workers supported Piers’ view (Credit: Pexels)

How anti-vaxxers replied to Piers

But not everyone agreed. Among the posts from conspiracy theorists, there were people who tweeted they could understand some objections.

“Sorry can’t agree with you here,” one person wrote. “It is every individual’s decision which must be respected.”

Another person claimed: “I understand what you are saying but some people are naturally sceptical about a COVID-19 vaccine with a quick release date.”

And a third responded angrily: “I’m NHS staff, haven’t had the jab for reasons which have got sweet fa to do with being selfish or being an anti vaxxer. I’ve worked for the last year on reduced money, been told I can’t take holidays, been shafted left right and centre. But ok I will quit because Piers said so.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.