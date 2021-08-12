Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to share his daily routine after battling coronavirus.

The former Good Morning Britain star posted a detailed list of his schedule yesterday (August 11), which included a whole host of medical tests.

However, some of his followers appeared to take issue with the tweet.

Piers Morgan has been accused of ‘bragging’ on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan share on Twitter?

Piers, 56, went on to list his daily activities in view of his 7.9million followers.

The presenter woke up to a Covid PCR test at 7am, before having his hair cut two hours later.

He then had a doctors appointment and blood test at midday.

Piers’ afternoon consisted of lung tests, an echocardiogram scan and a CT scan.

Meanwhile, he treated himself to a mani-pedi at 4pm.

The host ended the day with a drink, adding: “That I won’t be able to taste.”

My day so far:

7am: Covid PCR test

9am: Haircut

Midday: Doctor

12.30pm: Blood tests.

2pm: Lung tests

3pm: ECG & ECHO

3.30pm: CT scan.

4pm: Mani-Pedi.

4.30pm: I need a drink (that I won't be able to taste). — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 11, 2021

Piers slammed by followers

But while the routine seemed perfectly normal for Piers, some fans accused him of “bragging”.

In the comments, one wrote: “No need to rub it in when there’s thousands of us frontline workers waiting months for just one of these tests and suffering with #LongCovid.”

Another added: “Nothing worse than those who can afford private healthcare, bragging on social media.”

Nothing worse than those who can afford private healthcare, bragging on social media

A third complained: “How come you get to have all these tests when the likes of me who’ve been struggling ever since catching COVID 8 months ago can’t even speak to a doctor?”

A fourth shared: “You are so very lucky to be able to get all these tests on the same day! Do I presume it’s not NHS? Or did they make an exception because of who you are?”

However, one hit back: “Ignore the trolls Piers, ‘be Kind’ apparently only applies when they feel like it. Hope you’re ok.”

Piers’ followers took issue with his latest post on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second agreed: “Poor Piers, you are never going to win… no matter what you say. I think you should be resting really if you think you may have Covid. Get well soon.”

Meanwhile, the criticism didn’t go unnoticed by Piers.

Addressing the negative comments, he later added: “The many comically furious & woefully ill-informed replies to this tweet confirm: 1) Twitter is polluted by a lot of incredibly stupid people.

“2) Twitter amateur covid experts are the least expert experts of any experts on Planet Earth.”

Piers tested positive for coronavirus last month after attending the Euro 2020 final.

Despite being double-jabbed, the star is now suffering from compromised vision due to the virus.

