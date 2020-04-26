The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 26th April 2020
News

Piers Morgan trolls former Love Island star Lucie Donlan as she shares sexy photo on Instagram

They have a history of bantering

By Paul Dimery
Tags: Love Island, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has been embroiled in a fair bit of controversy recently as he continues to air his no-holds-barred views on Good Morning Britain.

However the 55-year-old presenter took time off from that yesterday by embarking on a more lighthearted activity.

Cheeky Piers responded to a sexy picture that former Love Island star Lucie Donlan shared on her Instagram account.

And the Cornish beauty even sent happily married Piers a reply for his efforts.

Stunning photos

Lucie, 22, appeared on last year's Love Island, where she hooked up with Joe Garratt before exiting the villa.

And she's been ensuring that her fans don't forget her by posting a series of stunning photos to her Instagram.

Only 1 name in my phone that excites me.

The latest one sees her perched on a sofa wearing a revealing bra and a pair of fishnet trousers.

Lucie captioned the shot: "Only 1 name in my phone that excites me."

Read more: Piers Morgan unfollowed by Donald Trump after he says POTUS' 'crazy' coronavirus ideas could kill

Piers, who married journalist Celia Walden in 2010, couldn't resist making a cheeky comment, asking: "Mine?"

And Lucie obviously found it amusing, as she retorted: "Spot on. You're correct haha."

Lucie took Piers's comment in good humour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Red carpet rendezvous

This isn't the first time that Piers has enjoyed public banter with Lucie.

Back in November, the pair bumped into each other on the red carpet at ITV's Palooza! event at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Read more: Piers Morgan apologises as Ofcom issues him message after thousands of complaints

Piers later shared a photo of the moment on his own Instagram page.

He captioned it: "Love Islander meets Brain Cells... the perfect couple!"

Negative response

Lucie responded: "Are you sure under all that grey hair?"

Piers has been in the headlines recently after getting a negative response to his coronavirus reporting.

Last week, thousands of viewers wrote to Ofcom complaining about Piers's treatment of Care Minister Helen Whately.

People felt he had given her a particularly hard time during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

And he was even unfollowed by Donald Trump after he described comments made by the US President in relation to the coronavirus as "crazy".

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!

Related Topics

Love Island Piers Morgan

Trending Articles

 Laurence Fox considered taking his own life after his divorce from Billie Piper.
Will there be a new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred? ITV announces trip to Kathmandu
Emmerdale fans desperate for Robert Sugden to return to save the show
Coronation Street's Simon Gregson stuns fans with bald head transformation
BGT star Fayth Ifil's glittering West End and Hollywood movie career revealed
Harry and Meghan reportedly helping 'friendly' journalists write biography