Piers Morgan trolls former Love Island star Lucie Donlan as she shares sexy photo on Instagram

Piers Morgan has been embroiled in a fair bit of controversy recently as he continues to air his no-holds-barred views on Good Morning Britain.

However the 55-year-old presenter took time off from that yesterday by embarking on a more lighthearted activity.

Cheeky Piers responded to a sexy picture that former Love Island star Lucie Donlan shared on her Instagram account.

And the Cornish beauty even sent happily married Piers a reply for his efforts.

Stunning photos

Lucie, 22, appeared on last year's Love Island, where she hooked up with Joe Garratt before exiting the villa.

And she's been ensuring that her fans don't forget her by posting a series of stunning photos to her Instagram.

Only 1 name in my phone that excites me.

The latest one sees her perched on a sofa wearing a revealing bra and a pair of fishnet trousers.

Lucie captioned the shot: "Only 1 name in my phone that excites me."

Piers, who married journalist Celia Walden in 2010, couldn't resist making a cheeky comment, asking: "Mine?"

And Lucie obviously found it amusing, as she retorted: "Spot on. You're correct haha."

Lucie took Piers's comment in good humour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Red carpet rendezvous

This isn't the first time that Piers has enjoyed public banter with Lucie.

Back in November, the pair bumped into each other on the red carpet at ITV's Palooza! event at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Piers later shared a photo of the moment on his own Instagram page.

He captioned it: "Love Islander meets Brain Cells... the perfect couple!"

Negative response

Lucie responded: "Are you sure under all that grey hair?"

Piers has been in the headlines recently after getting a negative response to his coronavirus reporting.

Last week, thousands of viewers wrote to Ofcom complaining about Piers's treatment of Care Minister Helen Whately.

People felt he had given her a particularly hard time during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

And he was even unfollowed by Donald Trump after he described comments made by the US President in relation to the coronavirus as "crazy".

