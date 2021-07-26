Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to mark his eldest son Spencer’s 28th birthday.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 56, shared a throwback shot alongside his son in view of his 7.9million followers.

However, some took it as an opportunity to poke fun at Piers.

Happy 28th, No1 ⁦@spencermorgan93⁩ – and congrats on getting your father’s looks. pic.twitter.com/pqKXsBejrz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 26, 2021

What did Piers Morgan share on Twitter?

The photo showed Piers and Spencer out for food whilst on holiday.

The pair posed with wine glasses and matching shades.

Piers captioned the snap: “Happy 28th, No1 ⁦@spencermorgan93 – and congrats on getting your father’s looks.”

But followers were quick to comment their witty remarks on the post.

One wrote: “Is Russell Brand his father?”

Another added: “Sorry Piers but he’s far better looking than you!!”

Piers Morgan marked his son Spencer’s birthday on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: “Father’s looks… yeah right!”

A fourth said: “So who was his father? Do tell… must have been a hunk!!!! Only joking Piers…”

In addition, a fifth joked: “He must have had a most beautiful mother.”

Meanwhile, others were left stunned by Spencer’s looks.

Another tweeted: “Happy birthday Spencer hope you have a fab day. You have a very handsome son @piersmorgan.”

A second shared: “I wasn’t prepared for Piers Morgan to have an incredibly handsome son.”

Spencer is Piers and ex-wife Marion Shalloe’s eldest son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers catches coronavirus

Meanwhile, it comes days after Piers revealed he caught coronavirus whilst attending the Euro 2020 final.

The controversial star attended the England game alongside his sons this month.

Despite being double-jabbed with the vaccine, he received a positive test just two days after the event.

In his column for the Mail on Sunday magazine, Piers wrote: “As I’m sure everyone who gets it feels, it’s a strange, disquieting moment to know I have this killer virus inside me.

“This is definitely the roughest I’ve felt from any illness in my adult life. BUT, as I slowly come out the other side, coughing and spluttering, I’m still here – unlike so many millions around the world who’ve lost their lives to Covid in this pandemic.”

But it appears Piers hasn’t lost his fighting spirit after reigniting his feud with Prince Harry during that time.

