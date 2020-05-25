Piers Morgan pays tribute to dad on his birthday with sweet family snap

TV host Piers Morgan has delighted his Instagram followers with a throwback family snap.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, was paying a warm tribute to his beloved stepdad Vincent on his birthday with the image.

Showing father and son together on holiday last year, Piers’ daughter Elise was also present.

In the picture’s caption, Piers lamented he would not be able to see his dad in person due to lockdown.

Read more: This Morning viewers grossed out by doctor who hasn't showered with soap in four years

But Piers’ followers seemed more taken by the fact they reckon his dad looks younger than him!

Piers did encourage the comments somewhat as he pointed out how youthful his father looks.

We’ll have to settle for a Zoom chat later.

However, several commenters were surprised by just how much they agreed with Piers’ compliment.

Piers wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Dad, who looks younger than me every year.

Read more: Classic Coronation Street: What's coming up in this week's episodes?

"This pic was taken in St Tropez last year, where we would all have been again this week, doubtless celebrating with a long lunch in Club 55.

"Instead, we’ll have to settle for a Zoom chat later... c’est la nouvelle vie."

'You look like brothers'

Among the many well wishes sent Vincent’s way were lots of cheeky remarks agreeing with Piers.

"No way is that your dad," wrote one surprised commenter.

"OMG You two look like brothers," claimed another.

A third joked: "You’re right, your dad does look younger than you!"

And a fourth commented: "He actually does look younger ha."

Yet another person agreed: "Was just about to say your dad looks younger than you lol."

While another person cheekily added: "Wow that’s your dad. GMB has obviously aged you."

And someone else said: "This is your dad? Wow he’s a hot looking guy... and yes you do look older than your dad, gutted Piers Morgan... lovely pic btw."

However, another person noted more of a resemblance between the father and son with their fashion choices.

"You clearly want to be just like him, matching your shirt and loafers," they wrote.

And yet another follower spotted a family resemblance elsewhere in the photo between the generations.

"Someone else said it too but your daughter definitely has your cheeky smile!" they pointed out.

Piers, who has been savaging the Government for their response to the coronavirus pandemic, is currently on annual leave from GMB.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.