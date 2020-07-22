Piers Morgan treated to family BBQ by sons after injury to leg on holiday

Piers Morgan has been treated to a BBQ by his sons after an unfortunate injury to his leg in the South of France.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, is currently making the most of time away from the ITV show - despite tearing a tendon in his leg earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram today (July 22), Piers revealed he has been well and truly spoilt by his family following his early holiday slip-up.

He shared a snap of himself sipping on red wine while surrounded by plates of foods - courtesy of sons Spencer, Stanley and Bertie.

Piers captioned the shot: "My sons thought I needed cheering up after my ankle injury (or rather, they wanted me to ‘stop sulking’) so they lit up the BBQ last night with this excellent result... "

The presenter's celebrity pals sent their well wishes, with cricketer Shane Warne joking: "Doing it tough mate !!!!!"

Joan Collins said: "Get well soon so we can play!"

Stanley was spotted on the BBQ (Credit: Instagram Story/bertie_morgan)

Piers shared a snap of his idyllic garden view (Credit: Instagram Story/piersmorgan)

Lizzie Cundy commented: "A feast!!"

Son Spencer added: "You're welcome."

How did Piers Morgan injure his ankle?

Piers updated his Instagram followers earlier this week and revealed he'd hurt his leg.

He captioned an image showing him using crutches: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day two of a six-week holiday)".

The St Tropez break had all started so well for the TV star, too.

Piers firstly shared how he was kicking off his holiday in style at lunch with Joan Collins.

He joked on Instagram: "Don't you wish someone looked at you the way Dame Joan looks at me?"

The GMB host also had a smooth journey over, having thanked British Airways for being "efficient, courteous and safety-conscious".

Piers was well and truly spoilt by his sons on holiday (Credit: Splash)

He wrote on Twitter: "My thanks to all the @British_Airways crew on BA346 to Nice yesterday.

"It's been a horrendously worrying time for all BA staff, who are being treated appallingly by the management.

"But they were as efficient courteous & (particularly) safety-conscious as always. Much appreciated."

Piers' holiday hasn't been without some criticism.

The ITV star is currently on a summer break (Credit: ITV)

Some fans thought he was being hypocritical, after urging the public to be cautious about easing lockdown restrictions.

He has stayed in the headlines despite being on holiday, partly thanks to the revelation that he is writing a book.

The book, titled Wake Up, is due out in October.

