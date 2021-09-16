Piers Morgan has landed a new job following his exit from Good Morning Britain.

The presenter is joining News Corp and FOX News Media in a global deal as he’s set to launch a new TV show in early 2022.

Piers will also present a series of True Crime documentaries as part of his new deal.

The presenter alongside Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp (Credit: News Corp and FOX News Media)

Piers Morgan new job

The star said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago.

“Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech…

“…and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews…

Piers is making a TV comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“…and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands.

“I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, said: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.

“Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

Piers quit GMB in March (Credit: ITV)

What is Piers’ new TV role?

“He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.”

In addition, Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, said: “Piers believes passionately in the contest of ideas and the principle of freedom of speech…

“…and he delivers his perspective with a pithy puckishness that is compelling for a broad and growing audience.

“He carbonates debate with wit, whimsy and wisdom.”

Piers’ new show will air on talkTV in the UK.

The new channel will include a schedule of exciting new shows which they will announce in the coming months.

And if that’s not all, following the success of Piers’ book Wake Up, HarperCollins has signed rights for his new title and will publish in hardback, audio and digital formats.

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Piers’ new role, as one person said: “Congratulations Sir @piersmorgan can’t wait.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations it will be good to see you back on the screen.”

However, one tweeted: “Aww big mistake, I’m a fan of yours Piers. Big big mistake.”

Piers has divided fans with his new job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “FFS. Here we go again.. more spew and single minded biased opinions… #piersmorgan good job I cancelled my TV licence then.”

A third said: “This is a joke right?”

Piers left GMB back in March of this year following a backlash over his comments about Prince Harry and Megan Markle‘s Oprah interview.

He said he ‘didn’t believe a word’ Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex had opened up about a series of topics, including having suicidal thoughts while pregnant.

