Piers Morgan has called on the Education Secretary to resign amid the “disgraceful” fiasco over this year’s A-Level results.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, took to Twitter to call on Conservative MP Gavin Williamson to step down from his role in Government.

Piers Morgan called on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to step down (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Education Secretary Gavin Williamson?

Sky News’ Jason Farrell tweeted: “I’m at a school in East London today where 47 per cent of students have had results downgraded from teachers’ predictions.

Disgraceful.

“Some predicted Cs have been given a U. Some A* predictions reduced to a B.”

Responding, Piers wrote simply: “Resign @GavinWilliamson. Now.”

In another tweet, the daytime TV favourite shared a link to a Daily Mail article reporting that almost 40 per cent of A-Levels overall had been “downgraded” leading to “despair” for 280,000 students who were having to contend with much lower results than expected.

He wrote as he shared the tweet: “Disgraceful.”

ED! contacted Gavin Williamson’s reps for comment.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Kim Kardashian as ‘so weird’ after she posts racy snap with younger sister Kylie

It comes amid reports that teachers all over the country are having to appeal tens of thousands of results downgraded by exam boards – just weeks before the deadline for university applications.

And according to BBC News, head teachers have warned of “volatility” in the 2020 A-level results, following the cancellation of exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In England alone, 36 per cent of entries had a lower grade than teachers predicted. Of those, three per cent were down by two grades.

Piers was fuming over the A-Level results fiasco (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Record numbers of A and A* grades

However, data showed that overall, results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland saw record numbers of A* and A grades.

Read more: Piers Morgan fears he’ll have to quarantine as he enjoys France holiday with wife and kids

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The majority of young people will have received a calculated grade today that enables them to progress to the destination they deserve, with the added safety net of being able to appeal on the basis of their mock results, as well as the chance of sitting autumn exams.”

Ofqual, England’s regulator, said grades would primarily based on teachers’ predictions from past work, as well as mock exams and student rankings. AN algorithm then standardised the results, factoring in points such as the school’s performance in the past.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.