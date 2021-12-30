Piers Morgan slammed by his own fans as he tears into ‘ungrateful’ Harry Potter cast ‘twerps’

Piers Morgan has sensationally slammed the cast of Harry Potter on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday, December 29) for speaking out against JK Rowling.

Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, has come under fire from fans and former cast members alike for her views on transgender people.

Chris Rankin speaks out against JK Rowling

JK Rowling’s views have been heavily criticised over the last 18 months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

JK Rowling has faced accusations of transphobia over the last 18 months. The author initially mocked an article that used the words “people who menstruate”. The backlash was enormous.

The author defended herself in a lengthy essay, but still faces criticism to this day.

Now in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press, Chris Rankin weighed in on the JK Rowling “transphobia” debate.

Chris, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, has branded Rowling’s views on transgender people as “damaging”. The 38-year-old spoke about his work with LGBTQ+ charities, and his views on transgender people during the interview.

“What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them,” he said.

“It is damaging to them to say otherwise.”

Chris joins the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne in criticising Rowling’s views.

What did Piers Morgan say?

Weasley by name, and nature. These Potter stars are such a bunch of ungrateful little twerps … more interested in pathetic virtue-signalling than supporting the right of the woman who made them all rich & famous to have an opinion most people agree with. https://t.co/2iX8upheoK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 29, 2021

Following Chris’ comments, Piers took to Twitter to slam the star. The 56-year-old quoted the article about Chris and tweeted some harsh words for his 7.9m followers to see yesterday afternoon.

“Weasley by name, and nature. These Potter stars are such a bunch of ungrateful little twerps…” he snapped.

“More interested in pathetic virtue-signalling than supporting the right of the woman who made them all rich & famous to have an opinion most people agree with,” he continued.

If Piers was expecting all of his followers to agree with him, he was wrong. Plenty of them had harsh words of their own to impart on the ex-GMB star.

What did Piers Morgan’s followers say?

The reaction to Piers’ tweet was mixed, to say the least (Credit: ITV)

Many of the replies to Piers’ tweet were in opposition of him.

“I’m so disappointed in you Piers. I stuck up for you because I thought you got it. I was wrong,” India Willoughby said.

“Is this not free speech? Why aren’t they entitled to their opinion as she is? Must they be subservient simply because she is rich?” one follower asked.

“So because she made them famous they must hold the same opinions as her on everything? They are allowed to disagree with her and say so… freedom of speech?” another follower said.

“Why would you need to show gratitude to someone whose views you find abhorrent?” a third said.

Some fans were in agreement with Piers, though.

“If I recall correctly, the phrase “bite the hand that feeds” springs to mind. Of course, the media and their hyped headlines doesn’t help,” one follower said.

“They wouldn’t be where they are now without her!” another said.

“Hit the nail on the head there Piers,” a third wrote.

