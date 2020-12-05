Piers Morgan takes savage swipe at Giovanna Fletcher amid claims she should replace him on GMB

Piers Morgan has hit back after I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher’s brother called for her to replace him on GMB.

The outspoken Good Morning Britain host, 55, took a savage swipe at the mummy blogger and podcast host, 35.

Taking to Twitter, he responded to the headline: “Giovanna Fletcher should replace @piersmorgan when she becomes a TV presenter after the show, says brother Mario Falcone #ImACelebrity.”

Piers replied with: “Great idea. Who is she?”

However, dozens of Giovanna’s loyal fans came out in full force to defend her.

Piers Morgan appeared to be mocking Giovanna online (Credit: SplashNews)

How are users responding to Piers Morgan’s comeback?

One user fumed at Piers with: “She’s a published author, has her own podcast and a programme on CBeebies! (Also has more followers across all social media platforms that you!) She has been on Loose Women and GMB! Show some respect you know exactly who she is!”

Meanwhile another user claimed: “That’s mean Piers. Her brother made the comment not her. Don’t devalue a person like that, whether you know her or not, she is a somebody to those that love her… you really didn’t need to comment on that article.”

Whereas a further user ranted: “She is a lady, professional and highly well known as being a decent human being unlike yourself @piersmorgan well done @MrsGiFletcher.”

Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Why is Giovanna Fletcher famous?

And a fourth user defended Giovanna with: “You know exactly who’s she is, little bit disrespectful there mate.”

Yet another user took it as a chance to mock Piers’ latest book’s sales with: “She’s been No.1 on the Sunday Times best sellers list for a start Piers. Something your latest offering has failed to do despite your incessant promotion.”

And another schooled Piers with: “She’s one of my favourite authors. A genuine, gentle, caring lady who has every reason to boast about how amazing she is but the special thing about @MrsGiFletcher is she’s no clue how special she is. Win or lose, she’s shown us all what we should all have been this awful year!”

Giovanna is a highly successful media personality (Credit: ITV)

Giovanna became the first Queen of the Castle on Friday evening.

The married mum-of-three won the first ever series of I’m A Celebrity set in Wales.

She appeared absolutely stunned but equally delighted to have won.



The author told Ant and Dec: “I can’t believe it! People have actually picked up their phones and voted!

“I’m just blown away – I can’t believe it. It’s just been the most amazing experience.”

