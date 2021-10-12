Piers Morgan supported by fans as he shares devastating family news

Piers Morgan has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute, following the death of his parents’ beloved dog.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 56, delivered the heartbreaking news about Kezzy earlier today (October 12).

Alongside a photo of his furry friend, Piers posted a heartfelt message with his 1.8million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Piers Morgan announces family news on Instagram

In the caption, Piers penned: “RIP Kezzy, 14. My parents’ wonderfully good-natured, intuitive, loyal, empathetic and lovable dog.

“She will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Fans rushed to show their support on the post.

Read more: Piers Morgan sends family of Sarah Everard emotional message as murderer sent down for life

One wrote: “Poor baby, so sad, what a beautiful dog.”

Another added: “Sorry to hear that… look at that lovely face.”

A third commented: “So hard to lose a beloved member of the family.”

Piers Morgan posted the touching message on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fourth shared: “Ah I’m so sorry to hear your news. RIP beautiful girl x.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Oh so so sorry to see this post – what a lovely sweet face. Huge hugs to all of you.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Piers’ former co-host, Susanna Reid, addressed his potential GMB comeback.

Is Piers returning to GMB?

Speaking in an interview with Weekend magazine, the star gave a definitive answer to a question about his return.

Susanna shared: “He’s not left ITV – he’s still doing Life Stories. But no, he won’t be back on the GMB sofa.”

However, the morning show is yet to find a worthy replacement for Piers.

Piers Morgan previously hosted GMB (Credit: YouTube)

In a recent column for the Daily Mail, the dad-of-four explained that ITV are yet to find a new host.

He confirmed the news after bumping into Susanna at the TRIC Awards.

Read more: Piers Morgan becomes the butt of the joke on Twitter after Declan Donnelly jibe

Speaking to Susanna, he said: “‘How’s the campaign to replace me going?’ I asked. ‘Slowly,’ she replied. ‘Turns out there aren’t many Piers Morgans around… which is probably a huge relief for some people.'”

Instead, Piers’ next presenting job will be for new television channel talkTV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.