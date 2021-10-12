Piers Morgan supported by fans as he shares devastating family news

Piers Morgan has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute, following the death of his parents’ beloved dog.
The former Good Morning Britain host, 56, delivered the heartbreaking news about Kezzy earlier today (October 12).
Alongside a photo of his furry friend, Piers posted a heartfelt message with his 1.8million followers.
Piers Morgan announces family news on Instagram
In the caption, Piers penned: “RIP Kezzy, 14. My parents’ wonderfully good-natured, intuitive, loyal, empathetic and lovable dog.
“She will be greatly missed by all of us.”
Fans rushed to show their support on the post.
One wrote: “Poor baby, so sad, what a beautiful dog.”
Another added: “Sorry to hear that… look at that lovely face.”
A third commented: “So hard to lose a beloved member of the family.”
A fourth shared: “Ah I’m so sorry to hear your news. RIP beautiful girl x.”
In addition, a fifth said: “Oh so so sorry to see this post – what a lovely sweet face. Huge hugs to all of you.”
Meanwhile, it comes after Piers’ former co-host, Susanna Reid, addressed his potential GMB comeback.
Is Piers returning to GMB?
Speaking in an interview with Weekend magazine, the star gave a definitive answer to a question about his return.
Susanna shared: “He’s not left ITV – he’s still doing Life Stories. But no, he won’t be back on the GMB sofa.”
However, the morning show is yet to find a worthy replacement for Piers.
In a recent column for the Daily Mail, the dad-of-four explained that ITV are yet to find a new host.
He confirmed the news after bumping into Susanna at the TRIC Awards.
Speaking to Susanna, he said: “‘How’s the campaign to replace me going?’ I asked. ‘Slowly,’ she replied. ‘Turns out there aren’t many Piers Morgans around… which is probably a huge relief for some people.'”
Instead, Piers’ next presenting job will be for new television channel talkTV.
