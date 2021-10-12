Piers Morgan Instagram
Piers Morgan supported by fans as he shares devastating family news

'She will be greatly missed by all of us'

By Rebecca Calderwood

Piers Morgan has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute, following the death of his parents’ beloved dog.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 56, delivered the heartbreaking news about Kezzy earlier today (October 12).

Alongside a photo of his furry friend, Piers posted a heartfelt message with his 1.8million followers.

Piers Morgan announces family news on Instagram

In the caption, Piers penned: “RIP Kezzy, 14. My parents’ wonderfully good-natured, intuitive, loyal, empathetic and lovable dog.

“She will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Fans rushed to show their support on the post.

One wrote: “Poor baby, so sad, what a beautiful dog.”

Another added: “Sorry to hear that… look at that lovely face.”

A third commented: “So hard to lose a beloved member of the family.”

Piers Morgan led celebrity tributes to Sarah Everard and her family
Piers Morgan posted the touching message on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fourth shared: “Ah I’m so sorry to hear your news. RIP beautiful girl x.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Oh so so sorry to see this post – what a lovely sweet face. Huge hugs to all of you.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Piers’ former co-host, Susanna Reid, addressed his potential GMB comeback.

Is Piers returning to GMB?

Speaking in an interview with Weekend magazine, the star gave a definitive answer to a question about his return.

Susanna shared: “He’s not left ITV – he’s still doing Life Stories. But no, he won’t be back on the GMB sofa.”

However, the morning show is yet to find a worthy replacement for Piers.

GMB Richard Bacon
Piers Morgan previously hosted GMB (Credit: YouTube)

In a recent column for the Daily Mail, the dad-of-four explained that ITV are yet to find a new host.

He confirmed the news after bumping into Susanna at the TRIC Awards.

Speaking to Susanna, he said: “‘How’s the campaign to replace me going?’ I asked. ‘Slowly,’ she replied. ‘Turns out there aren’t many Piers Morgans around… which is probably a huge relief for some people.'”

Instead, Piers’ next presenting job will be for new television channel talkTV.

