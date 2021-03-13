It’s been days since Piers Morgan quit GMB over Meghan Markle, but he’s still feeling the full force of the backlash.

The ITV star angered viewers when he launched into a bitter rant about Meghan earlier this week.

He said that he didn’t believe that the Duchess of Sussex had ever felt suicidal, despite her claims.

Over the following days, over 40,000 people complained to Ofcom, and ITV and Piers decided to part ways.

Piers Morgan ‘abused’ in the street

The TV star has been spending time with his family since the incident.

While out for a walk with his son Spencer, the pair were allegedly targeted by a Meghan Markle fan.

Spencer took to Twitter to share details of what happened.

The 27 year old first revealed he was shocked by the amount of support passers-by were giving his father.

However, he then called out a “woke Karen” for abusing them.

Admittedly one [bleep] woke Karen did walk past and say ‘you revolting people’.

He tweeted: “Wow. Just went on one of them lame Covid walks with @piersmorgan.

“The level of public support on the street was actually mind blowing. The social media bubble is fake. Team Piers is real. And it’s huge.”

He added: “Admittedly one [bleep] woke Karen did walk past and say ‘you revolting people’ as two couples were praising him.”

Wow. Just went on one of them lame covid walks with @piersmorgan – the level of public support on the street was actually mind blowing. The social media bubble is fake. Team Piers is real. And it’s huge 👊 — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) March 12, 2021

Piers ‘still don’t’ believe Meghan

Despite losing his job, Piers has remained defiant this week.

After the announcement, Piers said on Twitter: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Piers Morgan breaks silence over GMB exit

On Tuesday’s show, Piers had said he didn’t believe a word Meghan said following her chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The next day, he stormed off the set after an altercation with co-star Alex Beresford.

Piers told fans that his refusal to apologise caused his exit.

He told his 1.5 million Instagram followers: “It has been an extraordinary week for me, for Britain, for our monarchy and for our future.

“Those of you that know me well enough know that, despite my many faults, I’m always willing to stand my ground for the things that I think matter most.

“I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

