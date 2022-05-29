Piers Morgan reveals his pride as ‘second son’ Stanley makes his acting debut

Piers Morgan has hailed the beginnings of a performing career for ‘son number two’ on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Dad-of-four Piers congratulated his lad Stanley after watching him make his professional stage debut in north London.

The former newspaper editor, 57, was bursting with pride as he explained to followers what he made of the play.

Piers Morgan raises his hands as he speaks (Credit: The Diary Of A CEO YouTube)

What did Piers Morgan say about his son?

Attempting to turn theatre critic, Piers bigged up Stanley’s performance to his social media fans.

The former GMB host also shared images showing him with his arm around his son, as well a pic showing Stanley on stage that Piers might have taken from his theatre seat.

Piers wrote alongside the photos: “Congrats Stanley and the cast of The Breach on a fantastic run at Hampstead Theatre.

Read more: Piers Morgan insists Harry and Meghan ‘would cancel Jubilee trip and visit her dad if they were compassionate’

“Such a fascinating, dark, complex and challenging play which critics either loved or hated (always the mark of a good play!) but they all agreed the acting was superb.

“This was No2 son’s first big professional theatre role since leaving drama school and forgive my paternal pride when I say he absolutely killed it, as did all the hugely talented young actors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

How fans reacted

Many of Piers’ followers were pleased to find out he has a budding thespian talent in the family, with several offering their own congratulations.

Among them on Instagram was EastEnders star Jake Wood who commented: “Congrats Stanley, enjoy!”

Will Stanley one day command the same kind of audience numbers that ex GMB host Piers Morgan has? (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube)

Someone else gushed: “Proud Dad! Well done Stanley and good luck for your future roles xx.”

Well done Stanley.

And a third contributed: “You have every right to be proud Piers. Well done Stanley.”

Read more: Amanda Holden poses naked on Instagram as Piers Morgan shocks with ‘creepy’ comment

However, one commenter was slightly more cynical, choosing to claim: “Doors open when dad on TV.”

And over on Twitter, someone else even took issue with Piers’ interpretation of critical acclaim.

They chuckled: “I think all the critics loving something is a better sign to be fair.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.