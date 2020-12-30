The eldest son of Piers Morgan reportedly went against Tier 4 lockdown rules by flying to Barbados.

Spencer Morgan, 27, provoked a mixed reaction last week by heading to his dad’s home in Tier 2 Sussex.

He wrote at the time: “Escaping to our house in Sussex just in time #adaptandovercome #tier2.”

It is reported Spencer travelled from London to Sussex to celebrate Christmas. However, the area was put into Tier 4 lockdown on Boxing Day.

Travelling abroad is not allowed under Tier 4 rules, unless for essential reasons. These reasons include work, education and childcare.

The eldest son of Piers Morgan, Spencer (Credit: Splash News)

An image uploaded to Spencer’s Instagram yesterday showed him sunning himself wearing only shorts.

The picture shows a bright blue ocean in the background as Spencer lifts an arm as if to adjust his sunglasses.

Tone deaf as usual.

The pic was tagged as being in Barbados and shared with his 28,000 Insta followers.

However, Spencer hinted he had quarantined in a hotel.

He captioned the photo: “The hotel quarantine Christmas was worth it. Farewell to an absolute shambles of a year.”

Piers Morgan spent his Christmas with wife Celia Walden (Credit: Splash News)

Another post uploaded to Spencer’s Stories also suggested he was spending time with friends.

How Spencer Morgan’s followers reacted

Fans had a mixed reaction to Spencer’s decision.

Some cheered him on and indicated they ‘couldn’t blame’ him for getting away. Others felt he was being ‘insensitive’.

“Tone deaf as usual,” complained one commenter, adding a rolling eyes emoji to their remark.

“On daddy’s money,” claimed another.

However, someone else objected to the criticism. They wrote that they believed Spencer was following the rules. They wrote: “Some people really boil my [blank]!”

ED! has approached a representative for Piers and Spencer for comment.

What has Piers done over Christmas?

Piers, however, has largely stayed off social media during his Christmas break. He had hinted he would be doing so until 2021.

He spent the festive period with wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise.

However, Piers popped up online earlier today to tweet his delight about the latest vaccine developments.

He wrote: “Brilliant news on the Oxford vaccine. Government must break the bank to get first dose jabs rolled out to as many people as possible, as fast as possible.

“Bring in the armed forces, local communities, retired docs/nurses – whatever it takes. Speed is imperative. Let’s do it.”

