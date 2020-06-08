Piers Morgan slams Twitter user for calling son Stanley an 'embarrassment'

Presenter Piers Morgan rushed to defend his son Stanley after a Twitter user branded him 'embarrassing'.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, insisted he was "proud" of his son after the 23-year-old took part in a Black Lives Matter protest.

What did Stanley do?

Stanley shared an image he took at one of the protests last Wednesday (June 3).

Earlier today (Monday, June 8), Piers was engaging with a Twitter user who said they thought the anti-racism protects could have had a bigger impact. The user insisted that demonstrators should be making an effort to stay two metres apart.

Imagine how many more people might be still obeying lockdown rules if Dominic Cummings hadn't broken them, with the full support of the Prime Minister & cabinet ministers? The Govt wrecked its own lockdown, not people protesting at the disgusting racist murder of a black man. https://t.co/BHEwkcUEo6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2020

They wrote: "Imagine how much more powerful this weekend's demos would have been if people had just stood in grim silence, two metres apart from each other, in memory of Mr Floyd and others like him."

You're labouring under a massive misapprehension.

Piers responded: "Imagine how many more people might be still obeying lockdown rules if Dominic Cummings hadn't broken them, with the full support of the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers? The Govt wrecked its own lockdown, not people protesting at the disgusting racist murder of a black man."

Piers Morgan slammed the Twitter user for calling his son Stanley 'embarrassing' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another user then accused Piers of taking aim at the Prime Minister's adviser - who defied the government's own lockdown rules to drive hundreds of miles - simply because he is embarrassed of his son.

'Proud' dad

They tweeted to Piers: "Translation... My son caused me extreme embarrassment so I now say it's another bloke's fault because he won't listen to me!"

If you think my son’s caused me any embarrassment by protesting about racial injustice & inequality in the wake of George Floyd’s horrific murder, you’re labouring under a massive misapprehension.

He went back again yesterday, in a mask/gloves & social distancing. Proud of him. https://t.co/WawgcL2bZ4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2020

He replied scathingly: "If you think my son's caused me any embarrassment by protesting about racial injustice and inequality in the wake of George Floyd's horrific murder, you're labouring under a massive misapprehension. He went back again yesterday, in a mask/gloves and social distancing. Proud of him."

Stanley is Piers' second-oldest son. The presenter also has Spencer, 26, Albert, 19 and Elise, eight.

What do you think about Piers' defence of his son, Stanley? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.