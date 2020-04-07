The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 7th April 2020
News

Piers Morgan slams Meghan and Harry for launching new charity amid pandemic

The couple have launched a charity

By Rebecca Carter
Tags: Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, Prince Harry

TV's Piers Morgan has criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for unveiling a charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they're launching a new foundation which they've named Archewell.

The couple said they are "looking forward" to their new venture but Piers isn't happy.

Harry and Meghan said they are "looking forward" to their new venture (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal inspiration behind Archie's name as they unveil new charity

What did Piers say?

Piers wrote on Twitter: "Total number of [bleep] the British public give about these two announcing their ‘plans’ from Hollywood right now: 0."

Some fans agreed with Piers with one person replying: "This is the worst timing."

Another wrote: "Right on, Piers!"

One added: "Bit of shameless self-promotion during an Earth-wide pandemic."

However, others defended the couple.

One said: "You just can't help yourself can you..." while another tweeted: "They've literally started a charity."

Another added: "If they just sat around doing sod all you'd be complaining, now they're trying to do something you're complaining."

Meghan and Harry's statement

The couple recently told the Telegraph: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'.

Piers Morgan claimed Brits don't care about Meghan and Harry's charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan Markle 'heartbroken she can't visit her mum due to coronavirus'

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name.

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Harry and Meghan have son Archie Harrison, 11 months, together.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Meghan Markle Piers Morgan Prince Harry

Trending Articles

 Households all over UK to get council tax holiday as authorities roll out coronavirus support measures
Super Pink Moon meaning explained – the rare phenomenon will rise over UK skies TONIGHT
Simon Cowell announces new career move after dramatic weight loss
Coronavirus: Researchers fear UK will become worst hit country in Europe with 66,000 deaths by July
Queen sends message to Boris Johnson's family and Carrie Symonds as he battles coronavirus in ICU
Coronavirus: Doctors in tears after mum with COVID-19 dies while in labour