Piers Morgan slams Meghan and Harry for launching new charity amid pandemic

TV's Piers Morgan has criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for unveiling a charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they're launching a new foundation which they've named Archewell.

The couple said they are "looking forward" to their new venture but Piers isn't happy.

What did Piers say?

Piers wrote on Twitter: "Total number of [bleep] the British public give about these two announcing their ‘plans’ from Hollywood right now: 0."

Some fans agreed with Piers with one person replying: "This is the worst timing."

Another wrote: "Right on, Piers!"

One added: "Bit of shameless self-promotion during an Earth-wide pandemic."

However, others defended the couple.

One said: "You just can't help yourself can you..." while another tweeted: "They've literally started a charity."

Another added: "If they just sat around doing sod all you'd be complaining, now they're trying to do something you're complaining."

Meghan and Harry's statement

The couple recently told the Telegraph: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name.

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Harry and Meghan have son Archie Harrison, 11 months, together.

