Piers Morgan slams ‘disgusting’ magazine cover as he accuses it of ‘glamorising obesity’

Piers Morgan has slammed Cosmopolitan as “shamefully irresponsible” for featuring a plus-sized model on their latest cover.
The GMB host, 55, took aim at the magazine’s body positive message on Twitter.
The cover shows the stunning model in a yoga pose, alongside the headline: “This is healthy”.
What did Piers Morgan say?
Taking offence to the cover, Piers tweeted: “No, it’s not.
“And given that obesity is a major factor in why many get severe COVID illness.
“This @CosmopolitanUK cover is shamefully irresponsible.”
The post was met to a string of user replies, including former Love Island contestant Malin Anderson.
Hitting back, she said: “You are disgusting.”
No, it’s not. And given that obesity is a major factor in why many get severe covid illness, this @CosmopolitanUK cover is shamefully irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/MHcJ237WEZ
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2021
Malin’s comment didn’t go unnoticed by the GMB star, who was quick to give his opinion.
The presenter replied: “Actually, what’s ‘disgusting’ is a big-selling magazine glamourising obesity at the height of a pandemic involving a virus that targets obese people more than any other weight-group.”
What did Twitter say?
Meanwhile, users were left fuming by Piers’ opinion.
One said: “Piers don’t be dumb. To classify her as obese you have to know her BMI. You clearly don’t and you’re making baseless assumptions!”
A second wrote: “You cannot judge health by weight.”
A third added: “I think it’s all about accepting your body.”
But some agreed with Piers, saying: “The science says he is right though.”
A second commented: “Completely agree with Morgan.”
It isn’t the first time Piers has taken issue with Cosmopolitan.
Back in 2018, Piers called out 300lb plus-sized model Tess Holliday after she graced their cover.
Writing for the Daily Mail column, Piers said: “It was a very striking, newsworthy cover because you are 5ft 3in and weigh over 300lbs.
“As such, you are someone suffering from morbid obesity.
“That’s not me being a ‘fat-shaming douchebag’ as your legion of fans will doubtless immediately scream.
“That’s just a fact.”
It didn’t take long for Tess to fire back, claiming Piers was “obsessed with her”.
The model added: “Makes me feel like you’re almost into thicker girls and too afraid to admit it.”
