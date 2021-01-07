News

Piers Morgan slams ‘disgusting’ magazine cover as he accuses it of ‘glamorising obesity’

The GMB star took issue at a plus-sized model on Cosmopolitan's cover

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Piers Morgan has slammed Cosmopolitan as “shamefully irresponsible” for featuring a plus-sized model on their latest cover.

The GMB host, 55, took aim at the magazine’s body positive message on Twitter.

The cover shows the stunning model in a yoga pose, alongside the headline: “This is healthy”.

Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan slammed Cosmopolitan for ‘glamorising obesity’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Taking offence to the cover, Piers tweeted: “No, it’s not.

“And given that obesity is a major factor in why many get severe COVID illness.

“This @CosmopolitanUK cover is shamefully irresponsible.”

The post was met to a string of user replies, including former Love Island contestant Malin Anderson.

Hitting back, she said: “You are disgusting.”

Malin’s comment didn’t go unnoticed by the GMB star, who was quick to give his opinion.

The presenter replied: “Actually, what’s ‘disgusting’ is a big-selling magazine glamourising obesity at the height of a pandemic involving a virus that targets obese people more than any other weight-group.”

What did Twitter say?

Meanwhile, users were left fuming by Piers’ opinion.

One said: “Piers don’t be dumb. To classify her as obese you have to know her BMI. You clearly don’t and you’re making baseless assumptions!”

Piers Morgan admitted to being a covidiot after being cauht without a mask in a taxi
Piers called the magazine ‘disgusting’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second wrote: “You cannot judge health by weight.”

A third added: “I think it’s all about accepting your body.”

Read more: Piers Morgan sends message to Britain’s oldest identical twins as they battle coronavirus

But some agreed with Piers, saying: “The science says he is right though.”

A second commented: “Completely agree with Morgan.”

Piers slammed Cosmo in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It isn’t the first time Piers has taken issue with Cosmopolitan.

Back in 2018, Piers called out 300lb plus-sized model Tess Holliday after she graced their cover.

Writing for the Daily Mail column, Piers said: “It was a very striking, newsworthy cover because you are 5ft 3in and weigh over 300lbs.

“As such, you are someone suffering from morbid obesity.

Read more: Piers Morgan makes dig at James Acaster over Lorraine Kelly shutdown

“That’s not me being a ‘fat-shaming douchebag’ as your legion of fans will doubtless immediately scream.

“That’s just a fact.”

It didn’t take long for Tess to fire back, claiming Piers was “obsessed with her”.

The model added: “Makes me feel like you’re almost into thicker girls and too afraid to admit it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Eddie Izzard choked up on Lorraine over gender
Eddie Izzard choked up as she thanks Lorraine Kelly for support over gender
Beat The Chasers questions too hard
Beat The Chasers: Viewers complain that questions are ‘too hard’ for contestants
Kate Garraway and her husband Derek
Kate Garraway reveals children saw husband Derek Draper over ‘tough’ Christmas
Anne Hegerty
Does Anne Hegerty have a husband and has she been married?
What is wrong with Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale? And how old is actress Isobel Steele?
Danny Dyer reignites feud with Olly Murs with offensive remark about his music