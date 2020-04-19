Piers Morgan slams David and Victoria Beckham for furloughing staff

Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan has slammed David and Victoria Beckham for praising healthcare workers while also furloughing 30 of Victoria's own staff.

The journalist took to Twitter to share his dismay and even said that the Beckhams made him want to "puke".

He shared a video of the couple introducing Elton John for the charity concert One World: Together At Home.

Piers Morgan hits out

Addressing his some 7.3 million followers, he captioned the video with: "Sorry, but this makes me puke.

Piers criticised Victoria Beckham for furloughing a reported 30 members of her fashion line staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"If you care this much about the NHS, @victoriabeckham - then why are you taking taxpayer money the NHS desperately needs - and you DON'T need - to furlough your staff and prop up your failing business?"

In the video Victoria says: "Our thanks goes to all the healthcare workers, all around the world, who are working so, so hard.

"Leaving their families, to go to work, to protect us and our children. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Piers' criticism comes just hours after it emerged that Victoria has reportedly furloughed 30 of her staff from her label.

Victoria Beckham 'furloughs 30 staff'

According to the Mail Online, 30 staff members of her fashion label Victoria Beckham, have received letters explaining their furlough terms.

Sorry, but this makes me puke. If you care this much about the NHS, @victoriabeckham - then why are you taking taxpayer money the NHS desperately needs - and you DON’T need - to furlough your staff & prop up your failing business? https://t.co/pTVaODxk5V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2020

They are to receive 80% of their salaries under furlough, meaning that Victoria will have applied for the government assistance scheme.

ED! has contacted Victoria and David Beckham's representatives, who said they don't have any comment to make.

The Beckhams' are estimated to be worth £355 million and this year alone purchased a $20 million (£15.9 million) penthouse in Miami, Florida.

Many of Piers' followers appear to support his outcry, with hundreds replying to his comments.

One tweeted: "Scandalous, makes me so angry! The Beckhams are another example of greed and selfishness."

Another responded with: "It makes me feel physically sick. A multi-millionaire who uses UK tax to prop up a failing business whilst she sits in one of her many luxury homes. Then trying to suggest she is supporting the NHS - tone deaf."

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain (Image credit: ITV)

And a further user tweeted: "Totally agree. She won't come out of this well unless she withdraws the furloughed staff and pays them out of her own wealth. Will reflect badly on both of them."

Victoria's fashion line, which was established in 2008, has been struggling financially for years.

Victoria Beckham Limited reported a loss of £12.3 million in 2018.

Do you agree with Piers? Share your opinion with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.