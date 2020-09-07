Piers Morgan has had to rubbish claims he wants another coronavirus lockdown purely to improve the GMB ratings.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, has been a vocal commentator on the pandemic since it hit the UK earlier this year.

What did Piers Morgan say about GMB’s ratings?

On Twitter today (Monday, September 7), Piers slammed claims he wants the UK to go into lockdown again so he can cement Good Morning Britain’s position as the UK’s most popular daytime TV show.

On viewer tweeted to him: “Piers wants another lockdown, not because of the safety aspect but because his ratings go up. That’s all I have to say about that.”

In his curt reply, Piers pointed out that the lockdown can’t be that much of a factor behind GMB’s success.

He said the show saw it’s highest ever ratings recently, despite the country no longer being in full lockdown.

Piers wrote: “a) We had our highest ever ratings last Tuesday. b) We’re not in lockdown.”

The Twitter user was responding to Piers’ appraisal of the current COVID-19 situation.

A scientist tweeted: “Like, I suspect, a number of scientists, I’ve been quizzed by a variety of friends and family on Covid, and its gone up recently because (a) school is back and so people can feel change around them and (b) there is a change in stats in across countries in Europe.”

Piers had shared the tweet for his own followers, writing alongside it: “This is an excellent analysis of where we are with Covid.”

It follows a recent dig Piers took at his daytime TV rival, Dan Walker from BBC Breakfast, over the two shows’ ratings.

Morning 👋🏻

Grab a brew and join us on #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/fEZwkpVHNf — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 7, 2020

What did Piers Morgan say about Dan Walker?

He trolled Dan live on GMB by responding to an image the 45-year-old presenter tweeted to his followers.

It showed Dan looking with a serious expression in a mirror. Piers joked: “Talking of miserable people… we had the biggest ratings in the history of GMB on Tuesday. The BBC crashed to its lowest ratings of the year on the same day.

“If you want to see what effect this has had, this is what Dan Walker – who apparently is still presenting it – this is his selfie this morning.”

