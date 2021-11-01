Piers Morgan has slammed Alec Baldwin over the Hollywood star’s decision to celebrate Halloween.

The former GMB host has criticised images of Alec enjoying time with his family over the weekend.

Alec has been at the centre of international headlines ever since he discharged a gun on the set of his movie, Rust, and accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a post on Instagram, Alec’s wife, Hilaria, shared photos of her husband posing in fancy dress with their children.

Piers Morgan has criticised Alec Baldwin for celebrating Halloween (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Alec Baldwin’s wife post on Instagram?

Hilaria wrote: “Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least.

Read more: ‘Heartbroken’ Alec Baldwin breaks silence in a tweet after tragic shooting

“Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama’s heart.”

While some of Hilaria’s comments defended the post, Pier made his opinion as blunt as possible.

Responding to the photos, he said: “Appallingly insensitive.”

Piers remarks divided his followers, with one replying: “Maybe he’s hiding his own personal pain for the sake of his own family?”

Another wrote: “What’s he meant to do? He’s got to move on with his life. Horrible accident but you can’t expect him to mourn forever.”

While a third said: “Was hoping you all would keep with the tradition. Tough, I’m sure. However, a much needed moment of bonding for you and those babies.”

Piers has been critical of Alec ever since the news of the shooting first broke.

In his Mail Online comment, Piers raised questions regarding Alec’s own “culpability”.

He wrote: “The more we’ve learned about this appalling incident, the more questions have been raised about Baldwin’s own culpability for the chaotically dangerous and amateurish working culture on the set of Rust that led to the shooting.”

Alec Baldwin discharged a gun that accidentally killed a cinematographer on the set of his new movie (Credit: Splashnews)

ITV star Lorraine Kelly appeared to echo Piers’ sentiment on today’s show (November 1).

While discussing the photos, Lorraine suggested that the family may have been better not sharing them publicly.

Lorraine went on to say: “It’s horrendous, absolutely horrendous, just so terribly sad.

“She can do that and they can do their Halloween, of course, they can. However, they don’t necessarily need to share it I guess at this particular time.”