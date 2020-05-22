Piers Morgan divides fans with 'childish attack' on Boris Johnson

TV's Piers Morgan has been slammed for a "childish" dig at Boris Johnson.

The Good Morning Britain presenter responded to a tweet sent out on the prime minister's Twitter account.

The message read: "Keep 2 metres apart when you go outside. That’s: 1 bed. 2 benches. 3 fridges. 4 chairs."

Piers Morgan has been slammed for a "childish" dig at Boris Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers wrote: "Boris Johnson certainly knows the size of a fridge."

The star appeared to refer to the moment Boris hid in a fridge while a GMB reporter tried to ask him some questions.

What a petty and childish comment, but then we wouldn't expect anything less from you.

Back in December, a moment on the programme showed Mr Johnson retreating into a large fridge as he was confronted by reporter Jonathan Swain.

At the time, Piers branded him a "coward" for not doing an interview.

Boris Johnson previously hid in a fridge to avoid an interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following Piers' recent comment, many of his followers didn't approve of it.

One person replied: "Really? Was that necessary?"

Another wrote: "What a petty and childish comment, but then we wouldn't expect anything less from you."

A third tweeted: "This is why people aren't taking you seriously anymore and ministers are refusing to go on your show.

"You resort to childish attacks when you don't get your way."

A fourth person accused Piers of "body-shaming" Boris.

Fans defend Piers

However, others defended Piers and pointed out the GMB fridge moment.

One person said: "How is it an insult? He literally hid in a fridge on live TV to avoid an interview."

Another tweeted: "I too saw the fridge incident. Boris was promoting a dairy and GMB we’re not invited."

Piers slammed the government for not appearing on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers has been critical of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, he slammed the government's decision to boycott the ITV daytime show.

According to reports, Government ministers are avoiding GMB after Piers grilled a series of ministers live on the programme.

What did Piers say?

Piers said on the show: "I think it's shameful. I think it's completely wrong.

Piers has previously grilled Matt Hancock on the show (Credit: ITV)

"The reason Matt Hancock isn't doing our show is because the government sent out a procession of extremely poor junior ministers who couldn't answer basic questions about this.

"It's a disgraceful way to treat you, the viewers, we can only apologise.

"It's been going on for 10 days now."

