Piers Morgan shows off unusual find on French flea market during holiday

TV presenter Piers Morgan has made a very strange find in the middle of a St Tropez flea market during his summer holiday.

He says it's got his name on it, and fans were quick to joke that it could take Susanna Reid's place on Good Morning Britain!

Piers Morgan and GMB co-host Susanna Reid are on their summer holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers' new pal is a seven-foot red dog complete with stylish black sunglasses and scarf. Not your usual holiday keepsake, but Piers seems happy with his discovery.

In an Instagram post, Piers said: "There’s always something in every flea market that has my name on it... and THIS is most definitely it."

Piers and his new pal from the flea market (Credit: Instagram)

Many of his 1.2 million followers were quick to comment on his new purchase. One fan joked: "People see red every time they see you!"

Another shared: "I’d love to see Celia’s face if you took that home!"

A third joked: "The resemblance is uncanny."

A fourth even gave a nod to the recent Arsenal football win, which Piers watched on TV while holidaying in St Tropez.

One fellow Arsenal fan commented: "It’d look great with a giant new style Gunners shirt on wouldn’t it".

Piers Morgan is currently on a break from GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Piers Morgan back on GMB?

Some fans even thought Piers' new doggy friend could make it back to Good Morning Britain, as a new co-star. One said: "A great replacement to Susanna?? You get all the air time."

And it seems some fans are missing seeing the Piers and Susanna on their screens, as another commented: "Hurry back to GMB you are very much missed."

The 55-year-old TV presenter has been enjoying his summer holidays before he'll step back into the studio in September.

Piers was last on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday July 8, when he explained to viewers he was taking a break.

Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden have been enjoying a summer holiday in St Tropez (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said on the ITV morning show: "This is it. Our last morning until September! The programme will continue powering away through the summer but we have hit the wall.

"We are going away to lie in the sunshine. Of course, separately! We won't be enjoying the sun together, those days are long gone sadly. I miss those days when we used to enjoy each other's company."

