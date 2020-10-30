Piers Morgan has shocked fans by sharing snaps from a recent workout with a personal trainer after he was mocked for his weight.

The GMB host, 55, has recently been the subject of banter regarding his lockdown love handles.

But now Piers has surprised everyone by getting back in the gym and working up a sweat.

What did Piers Morgan say as he tried to lose weight?

Piers was pictured sweating in his workout gear and holding weights, with his personal trainer (Olympic speed skater Sarah Lindsay) keeping a close eye on him.

He captioned the image: “Back in the game.

“PS You’ll never break me @roarfitnessgirl.”

Sarah, who has competed in three Olympic games, also boasts Christine Lampard as one of her celebrity clients.

How did Piers’ fans react?

It wasn’t long before many of his 1.2million followers registered their shock at the sweaty selfie.

One follower wrote: “Well done keep it up, cannot wait for next week when you’re back, you brighten my days.”

Another joked: “Is that your induction session?”

“You are unbreakable,” a third commented.

Finally one fan encourage him and said: “Go for it Piers!”

When was Piers mocked for his weight?

Piers’ return to the gym comes after he was mocked on Good Morning Britain for his weight.

Back in June, he admitted live on air that he had fallen into the trap of gaining weight during lockdown.

He then read out a column by a TV critic, who branded him “chubadub”.

And that wasn’t the end of it all.

He told GMB co-host, Susanna Reid, that he needed to be shamed to get his weight down.

Daytime colleague Lorraine Kelly then called him “pleasantly plump“.

