Piers Morgan took fresh aim at Prince Harry today as he shared a video on social media mocking the royal.

The GMB presenter, 55, is no stranger to criticising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry by sharing a video on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was the Prince Harry video that Piers Morgan shared?

Taking to Twitter on late on Wednesday (August 12) evening, Piers was in hysterics as he shared a video poking fun at the Queen’s grandson.

In the clip, stand-up comedian Andrew Lawrence does an impression of Prince Harry denying involvement in the controversial new book about the Sussexes, Finding Freedom.

And Piers seemed to find it hilarious, as he re-posted it for his 7.6million followers alongside a string of laughing-crying emojis.

“It’s a brutally honest account of how delightful and virtuous my wife and I are.”

Piers has been a vocal critic of the Sussexes (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had no involvement in the new book, which delves into their shock departure from royal life and the reasons behind the move.

One of its authors, Omid Scobie, featured on Lorraine earlier this week to discuss the book.

How delightful and virtuous my wife and I are.

And he insisted that it was written without approval or help from the prince and his former-actress wife.

Speaking to stand-in host Andi Peters, Omid said: “I know there’s a lot of rumours and talk of the couple cooperating with the book and us having secret interviews with them.

Author Omid Scobie was on Lorraine this week to chat about the book, Finding Freedom (Credit: ITV)

‘Rehumanising’ the Sussexes

“That’s really not the case. But what we did have was a front row seat to all of their work and private and public engagements.

“That was really how we got to know the couple, through their philanthropy. Of course, we also had a lens to the couple through their friends and their circle of aides as well.

“[It] really helped to provide a really balanced portrait of the couple and bring them to life.”

He continued: “One thing I really wanted to do in this book was rehumanise them.”

