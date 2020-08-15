Piers Morgan has shared a rare family snap in homage to his ‘heroic’ grandfather who fought in World War Two.

The touching memory from Good Morning Britain star Piers comes on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the black and white snap of his grandfather Matt Oliver in action, as well as a service certificate.

In the post, the 55-year-old presenter wrote: “75 years on: remembering the heroic 14th Army who defeated the Imperial Japanese Army in Burma, including my Grandfather Matt Oliver, a former Commando, seen here searching a surrendering Japanese officer.”

Read more: Simon Cowell ‘urged to give up big boys toys after breaking his back’

Fans of the star have posted messages of support and their own family memories too. One said: “My grandad was in a Japanese PoW camp in Palembang for 3.5 years.

“It was brutal. He says he was just a few days away from dying when VJ day came. Thank you to your Grandfather for helping to save my Grandad’s life.”

Piers Morgan paid tribute to his grandfather (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another shared: “My granddad was a prisoner of war in Burma.”

A third said: “God bless all who served and lost their lives. My Dad’s brother was one who fought and lost his life in Burma.”

Fellow ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes also commented: “Looks like you.”

The post comes on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, when Japan formally surrendered in the Second World War.

Piers Morgan has had to cut holiday plans short (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers Morgan celebrates VJ Day as he heads home from France holiday

Piers has recently flown home from his summer holiday as he narrowly missed having to quarantine.

The Good Morning Britain presenter spent the summer in the South of France with his wife Celia Walden, their daughter and his sons.

From today (August 15), the UK has imposed a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

Piers Morgan flew home from France to avoid quarantine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers and his family managed to head home just before the travel restriction were imposed. The presenter shared a photo of himself and sons Spencer and Bertie at the airport in Nice, France.

The star wrote: “Quarantine dodgers.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.