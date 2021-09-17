Piers Morgan says new job ‘the stuff nightmares’ for Meghan Markle

Outspoken Piers Morgan says his new job is the “stuff of nightmares” for Meghan Markle.

Piers, 56, revealed yesterday that he had landed a new job with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corps organisation.

Buoyed by his return to TV, he has now intimated that it won’t be long until he’s talking about Meghan again.

He can’t wait to start his new job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan new job: What did he say about Meghan?

Piers returned to the pub where he first met Meghan, then an actress, five years ago.

He told reporters from The Sun at the Scarsdale Arms in Kensington what he had in store.

As he toasted his return to Mr Murdoch’s organisation, he offered a special thanks to the Duchess.

Read more: Piers Morgan ‘thrilled’ as he announces new job after GMB exit

“And I need to say a special thank you Meghan,” he said.

“As we sit drinking now, it was five years ago I met her here.

“And I bet she was sitting there celebrating my departure from Good Morning Britain so this move will be the stuff of nightmares for her. So cheers Meghan!”

Piers thinks his new job will be “the stuff nightmares” for Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Piers’ new job?

Piers ended speculation about his first post-GMB job by announcing that he was returning to News Corps.

He will appear on Mr Murdoch’s new TV channel, talkTV, and also write a column for The Sun newspaper.

Piers started his Fleet Street career at The Sun in 1988.

And now, on his return, he said it was a “bigger comeback than Cristiano Ronaldo”.

Piers quit GMB in March (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Piers on GMB?

Piers famously quit Good Morning Britain after he continually criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Soon, he became embroiled in an on-air row with Alex Beresford, and sensationally stormed off the set.

Read more: TRIC Awards 2021: Piers Morgan reunites with Susanna Reid

And in a matter of days, he quit.

It then emerged that the Duchess had reportedly complained to ITV boss, Carolyn McCall about his conduct.