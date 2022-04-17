Piers Morgan reveals very unlikely cure for his long Covid

Piers Morgan has been sharing his dismay over long Covid with fans for months, but it appears he has finally found a cure.

The news anchor has revealed how his recent global jet-setting to promote his new show has resolved the issue.

The presenter, who will host Piers Morgan Uncensored on new channel TalkTV, has said journeying around the USA, Hawaii, Dubai and Australia over the past eight months gave him more energy and helped get rid of the illness.

Piers Morgan has given himself the long Covid all-clear (Credit: Splash)

Piers Morgan is long Covid-free

In response to fans asking how he coped with going through such tough time zone changes, Piers told fans on Instagram: “I just sleep when I’m tired. Makes no sense after that ridiculous schedule – but got my energy back.”

He had previously said that he had caught the virus after attending the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

He added that he started feeling symptoms of the virus two days after the match which included a fever, severe aches and pains.

TalkTV with Piers

Meanwhile, TalkTV launches on April 25 and will also feature Jeremy Kyle and Sharon Osbourne fronting their own shows,

It will air on Freeview, Sky and YouTube.

Piers earlier revealed that he was contacted by Ivanka Trump wishing him the best of luck for the show, despite him falling out with her father, former president Donald Trump, over the the last two years.

Ivanka texted him and he replied: “Best to all the family.”

The former GMB host added: “She said, ‘Actually, I’m with Dad and Jared now.’ I said, ‘Well, tell your dad’ – I thought I’ll be careful about how I phrase this – ‘tell your dad I almost miss him’. She laughed.”

Piers Morgan has tried to build bridges with Donald Trump (Credit: Splash)

Trouble with Trump

Piers was one of Trump’s most ardent supporters during much of his presidency. The two met when the journalist appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in the USA.

But in 2020 the pair fell out over Trump’s lacklustre reaction after the death of George Floyd in the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 20 of that year.

He later unfollowed Piers on Twitter.

He also slammed Trump for his policies concerning the Covid pandemic calling them “stupid, reckless and dangerous”.

Piers Morgan Uncensored will air in the UK, America and Australia.

Piers previously hosted alongside Susanna Reid on GMB (Credit: ITV)

The former tabloid editor famously stormed off set on Good Morning Britain in March last year after an argument over Meghan Markle with a co-presenter.

Piers later quit the show – which many supporters saw as a huge shame after his impressive covid coverage and determinism to call the government to account.

