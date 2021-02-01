piers Morgan mum
Piers Morgan reveals mum Gabrielle is bed-bound after ‘quite a bad reaction’ to COVID jab

She had her vaccination on Saturday

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Piers Morgan has revealed his mum Gabrielle, 76, is bed bound after suffering “quite a bad reaction” to her coronavirus vaccination.

Good Morning Britain host Piers revealed his mum Gabrielle and step-father Glynne had their COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday (January 30).

However, on today’s show (February 1), Piers revealed that Gabrielle is in bed after a reaction to the vaccination.

piers and Susanna on gmb
Dr Hilary reassured Piers Morgan the reaction his mum has suffered was normal (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about his mum?

Piers revealed that while the jab was “very painless”, the after effects haven’t been great.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals impact accepting Derek may never fully recover has had on family

“They said it was very efficient, very quick, very painless, all very happy,” he revealed.

Piers added: “My mum then got quite a bad reaction to her jab.”

He added: “I say bad, like a fluey reaction, and she’s in bed.

“A lot of people are getting a little bit, or a little bit more reaction.”

What are the side effects of the COVID vaccination?

Dr Hilary Jones was on hand to reassure Piers – and viewers at home – that the reaction was entirely normal.

Hilary said: “Most people might get a slight reaction at the injection site so some redness, some heat, some warmth a bit of tenderness probably last a few hours. Certainly gone overnight.

Read More: GMB hit by Ofcom complaints after Piers Morgan rips into MP

“That’s not uncommon at all, and that’s common with any vaccination,” he added.

He went on to explain other side effects that have been associated with the vaccination.

“The second thing people are reporting is a bit of fatigue, headache, muscle pains, that might last a bit longer. Some people getting chills and a very slight temperature.

“Up to 50% people are getting fatigue for a few hours, maybe 24 hours,” Hilary revealed.

Piers’ parents had coronavirus last year

The GMB host revealed via Twitter that Gabrielle and Glynne were both being vaccinated against the virus.

It came after they both tested positive for the virus back in November.

Piers’ biological father Eamonn Vincent O’Meara tragically died in a road accident when Piers was just 11 months old.

The broadcaster took on his stepfather’s surname.

