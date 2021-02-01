Piers Morgan has revealed his mum Gabrielle, 76, is bed bound after suffering “quite a bad reaction” to her coronavirus vaccination.

Good Morning Britain host Piers revealed his mum Gabrielle and step-father Glynne had their COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday (January 30).

However, on today’s show (February 1), Piers revealed that Gabrielle is in bed after a reaction to the vaccination.

Dr Hilary reassured Piers Morgan the reaction his mum has suffered was normal (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about his mum?

Piers revealed that while the jab was “very painless”, the after effects haven’t been great.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals impact accepting Derek may never fully recover has had on family

“They said it was very efficient, very quick, very painless, all very happy,” he revealed.

Piers added: “My mum then got quite a bad reaction to her jab.”

He added: “I say bad, like a fluey reaction, and she’s in bed.

“A lot of people are getting a little bit, or a little bit more reaction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

What are the side effects of the COVID vaccination?

Dr Hilary Jones was on hand to reassure Piers – and viewers at home – that the reaction was entirely normal.

Hilary said: “Most people might get a slight reaction at the injection site so some redness, some heat, some warmth a bit of tenderness probably last a few hours. Certainly gone overnight.

Read More: GMB hit by Ofcom complaints after Piers Morgan rips into MP

“That’s not uncommon at all, and that’s common with any vaccination,” he added.

They said it was very efficient, very quick, very painless, all very happy. My mum then got quite a bad reaction to her jab.

He went on to explain other side effects that have been associated with the vaccination.

“The second thing people are reporting is a bit of fatigue, headache, muscle pains, that might last a bit longer. Some people getting chills and a very slight temperature.

“Up to 50% people are getting fatigue for a few hours, maybe 24 hours,” Hilary revealed.

BREAKING: Another 489,934 covid vaccines were administered in the UK yesterday…the 2nd highest daily total to date.

Brilliant news… and I’m even happier that today’s figure will include my parents who got jabbed this morning.

Keep up the great work @NHSuk @nadhimzahawi 👍 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 30, 2021

Piers’ parents had coronavirus last year

The GMB host revealed via Twitter that Gabrielle and Glynne were both being vaccinated against the virus.

It came after they both tested positive for the virus back in November.

Piers’ biological father Eamonn Vincent O’Meara tragically died in a road accident when Piers was just 11 months old.

The broadcaster took on his stepfather’s surname.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.