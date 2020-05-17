The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 17th May 2020
Piers Morgan reveals lockdown weight gain as he compares himself to obese ornament

Piers Morgan has his fans in hysterics over this post

By Entertainment Daily
GMB's Piers Morgan has copped to putting on a few pounds during lockdown.

The Good Morning Britain host even compared himself to an obese ornament.

Piers, 55, shared a snap of a jester ornament to his 1.1 million Instagram followers.

And his caption left many of them in absolute stitches.

He wrote: "Lockdown diet is turning me into my ornaments."

Piers hints he's put on weight since lockdown (Image credit: ITV)

His GMB co-host Richard Arnold quipped at the ornament's "cankles" (fat ankles).

Richard joked: "Hot cankle action."

Another user posted: "This has put a smile on my face thank you Mr Morgan x."

A third praised: "You do make me laugh Piers!"

Others joked that they'd prefer the ornament to present the ITV morning news series.

A user wrote: "Could you send this into work instead of you, it would make for a peaceful GMB."

A further user agreed, noting: "I'd like to see him on the telly."

Lockdown diet is turning me into my ornaments.

Meanwhile others said they think he could indeed do with losing a few pounds.

One advised: "Well Piers it’s time you did lose a couple of stone for your health I’m afraid to say. Especially now its proven excess fat makes you a higher risk of COVID."

Another suggested he take up his trendy home bike workouts again, urging: "Get back on your Peloton Piers!"

The jokey post comes just hours after he lashed out at a journalist who praised a petition to get Piers sacked off GMB.

Paul Smith tweeted: "Absolutely thrilled to hear over 50,000 people have signed a petition to get rid of @piersmorgan from @GMB.

Piers pre-lockdown (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"It comes after thousands of complaints were filed to Ofcom over his aggressive interviews with numerous politicians during the #COVID19 virus."

A clearly irritated Piers responded with: "How weird to see a journalist wanting another journalist sacked for challenging the Govt over its ineptitude.

"For the record, Paul, this is an old petition & I have since signed a new 2yr contract with ITV."

Indeed it seems unlikely that Piers will leave our screens any time soon.

He has even placed a bet against MP Andrew Brigden after he predicted Piers wouldn't be a part of GMB by Christmas.

What do you think of Piers' latest antics? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix

