Piers Morgan reveals lockdown weight gain as he compares himself to obese ornament

GMB's Piers Morgan has copped to putting on a few pounds during lockdown.
The Good Morning Britain host even compared himself to an obese ornament.
Piers, 55, shared a snap of a jester ornament to his 1.1 million Instagram followers.
And his caption left many of them in absolute stitches.
He wrote: "Lockdown diet is turning me into my ornaments."
His GMB co-host Richard Arnold quipped at the ornament's "cankles" (fat ankles).
Richard joked: "Hot cankle action."
Another user posted: "This has put a smile on my face thank you Mr Morgan x."
A third praised: "You do make me laugh Piers!"
Others joked that they'd prefer the ornament to present the ITV morning news series.
A user wrote: "Could you send this into work instead of you, it would make for a peaceful GMB."
A further user agreed, noting: "I'd like to see him on the telly."
Meanwhile others said they think he could indeed do with losing a few pounds.
One advised: "Well Piers it’s time you did lose a couple of stone for your health I’m afraid to say. Especially now its proven excess fat makes you a higher risk of COVID."
Another suggested he take up his trendy home bike workouts again, urging: "Get back on your Peloton Piers!"
The jokey post comes just hours after he lashed out at a journalist who praised a petition to get Piers sacked off GMB.
Paul Smith tweeted: "Absolutely thrilled to hear over 50,000 people have signed a petition to get rid of @piersmorgan from @GMB.
"It comes after thousands of complaints were filed to Ofcom over his aggressive interviews with numerous politicians during the #COVID19 virus."
A clearly irritated Piers responded with: "How weird to see a journalist wanting another journalist sacked for challenging the Govt over its ineptitude.
"For the record, Paul, this is an old petition & I have since signed a new 2yr contract with ITV."
Indeed it seems unlikely that Piers will leave our screens any time soon.
He has even placed a bet against MP Andrew Brigden after he predicted Piers wouldn't be a part of GMB by Christmas.
