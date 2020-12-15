Piers Morgan has revealed his son contracted coronavirus as he hit back at a Twitter user.

The Good Morning Britain host listed the people who he knows who have battled COVID-19.

He was replying to a fellow user, who questioned whether we would know there’s an epidemic “without daily news”.

Piers Morgan revealed his son contracted coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over ‘gifting celebrities vegan coffee after investing in brand’

The person wrote: “I’ve asked so many people if they know anyone who has had Covid. Hardly anyone.

“Two people knew someone (not close) who’d died.

“Without daily news would we even know there was an epidemic?”

That’s when Piers hit back, revealing his niece also had the virus and mentioned GMB colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband has been in hospital since March after battling the virus.

Three good friends of mine lost parents to covid.

My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it.

My parents just had it.

One of my sons just had it.

One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it.

My niece just had it.

Consider yourself lucky. https://t.co/95qoviKp85 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2020

What did Piers Morgan say about his son?

Piers wrote: “Three good friends of mine lost parents to covid.

“My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it. My parents just had it.

“One of my sons just had it. One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it.

“My niece just had it. Consider yourself lucky.”

The GMB host said his niece and parents also battled COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers recently found himself in hot water after being pictured without wearing a face mask whilst inside a taxi with his wife Celia Walden.

The pictures showed Piers sitting next to his wife, who was wearing a mask.

Rules state that passengers in taxis, private hire vehicles and on public transport must wear face coverings.

However, Piers later addressed the controversy and admitted he did “breach COVID rules for a few seconds”.

Responding to one critic, Piers said: “I did breach COVID rules for a few seconds by forgetting to put my mask on before I got in the cab.

Piers admitted he breached coronavirus rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The GMB host hits back

“Fortunately, I remembered as we pulled away and put it on.

Read more: Piers Morgan coronavirus: GMB host admits to flouting rules and being a ‘Covidiot’

“Masks help save lives, so it’s very important we all remember to wear them when we should.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.