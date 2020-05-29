Piers Morgan reveals his heartbreak over 'unimaginable anguish' of Kate Garraway

Piers Morgan has spoken out over the "unimaginable anguish" his colleague Kate Garraway is going through.

Her husband Derek Draper is still in intensive care fighting coronavirus.

And Piers posted a heartfelt message to show how much he felt for her.

Kate Garraway has been married to Derek Draper since 2005 (Credit: Splash News)

Decent friend and colleague

Piers and Kate sometimes co-present Good Morning Britain together.

But more recently, Kate has been worrying about her husband of 15 years as he battles the deadly virus.

She recently posted a heartbreaking update on her Instagram page.

Responding to a story in the Daily Mail about Kate's tears as she clapped for carers last night, Piers wrote: "This breaks my heart.

"Few happier, more positive people than @kategarraway. Or a more loyal, decent friend & colleague. So many families going through so much unimaginable anguish in this crisis.

"Sending all my love to Kate & continuing to root for Derek."

Piers Morgan praised Kate as a positive colleague and loyal friend (Credit: Splash News)

Clap for Carers

Kate herself shared a video of her son William during the Clap for Carers event.

He was banging a drum along with the cheers.

"It's been such a weekly source of comfort for them and I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it's coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on," she wrote.

"But even if we don't clap next Thursday it won't diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs.

"They are keeping Derek alive and every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited."

