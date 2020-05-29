The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 29th May 2020
Piers Morgan reveals his heartbreak over 'unimaginable anguish' of Kate Garraway

He sent the heartfelt message on Twitter

Tags: Coronavirus, Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has spoken out over the "unimaginable anguish" his colleague Kate Garraway is going through.

Her husband Derek Draper is still in intensive care fighting coronavirus.

And Piers posted a heartfelt message to show how much he felt for her.

Kate Garraway has been married to Derek Draper since 2005 (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Good Morning Britain sends love to Kate Garraway after emotional Derek Draper update 

Decent friend and colleague

Piers and Kate sometimes co-present Good Morning Britain together.

"Sending all my love to Kate & continuing to root for Derek."

But more recently, Kate has been worrying about her husband of 15 years as he battles the deadly virus.

She recently posted a heartbreaking update on her Instagram page.

Responding to a story in the Daily Mail about Kate's tears as she clapped for carers last night, Piers wrote: "This breaks my heart.

"Few happier, more positive people than @kategarraway. Or a more loyal, decent friend & colleague. So many families going through so much unimaginable anguish in this crisis.

Piers Morgan praised Kate as a positive colleague and loyal friend (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Kate Garraway in tears during clap for carers as husband Derek Draper continues to battle coronavirus

Clap for Carers

Kate herself shared a video of her son William during the Clap for Carers event.

He was banging a drum along with the cheers.

"It's been such a weekly source of comfort for them and I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it's coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on," she wrote.

"But even if we don't clap next Thursday it won't diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs.

"They are keeping Derek alive and every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited."

View this post on Instagram

hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!. Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on. But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs . They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it ? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy , as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps . Thanks so much for all your messages & thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com . Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

