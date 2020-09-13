News

Piers Morgan has reunited with his brothers as they enjoyed a visit to the pub after lockdown.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a snap to Instagram on Saturday showing him and his brothers Jeremy and Rupert.

The brothers enjoyed a pint at The Royal Oak pub in Newick.

Brothers… reunited for first time this year.

In the picture, Piers, Jeremy and Rupert were seen holding their pints as they stood outside the pub.

What did Piers Morgan say about his brothers?

The star wrote: “Brothers… reunited for first time this year.”

Brothers… reunited for first time this year.

Fans loved the image with many gushing over Rupert.

One person wrote: “Very handsome brothers, especially the one on the right.”

Another said: “Wow your brother on the right is so handsome.”

Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan fans gushed over his brothers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “The one on the right is my fave.”

Rupert is not the only member of Piers’ family that fans have gushed over.

Back in June, Piers paid tribute to his stepdad, Glynne, on Father’s Day.

The presenter posted a collage of photos of his stepdad to mark the occasion.

The pictures show Glynne posing with Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon and another showing him getting a kiss from Sir Rod Stewart.

Piers Morgan Good Morning Britain host in New York
Piers Morgan enjoyed a pub visit with his brothers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The final snap shows Glynne and Piers together.

Piers wrote: “Some guys have all the luck…

“From gallivanting with Miss World & Sir Rod to guzzling Veuve at Lord’s… my Dad knows how to enjoy himself. Happy Father’s Day!”

Fans gushed over the images and many said Glynne could be Piers’ brother.

Piers Morgan on GMB
Piers’ fans love seeing glimpses of his family (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan fans say?

One person said: “Sorry Piers but he looks like he could be your brother.”

Another wrote: “Good for him, looks more like your brother than your dad though.”

A third added: “Very handsome man.”

