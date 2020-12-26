Piers Morgan reminded the general public on Christmas Day that he is not the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2.

This comes after many Brits, including his own son Spencer, compared the GMB host to the Christmas movie character.

Piers, 55, took to Instagram to share a clip of Home Alone 2 in view of his some 1.3 million followers.

In a classic scene from the hit movie, Kevin looks terrified as the Central Park Pigeon Lady stares at him, while appropriately covered in pigeons.

Piers wrote: “It’s. Not. Me.” followed with an angry face emoji.

Piers Morgan is adamant he isn’t in Home Alone 2 (Credit: ITV)

However, the similarity is indeed uncanny.

Actress Brenda Fricker, now 75, played the iconic character in the 1992 film.

And after dozens of Brits cheekily compared Piers to Brenda’s character – his GMB co-host finally addressed the issue earlier this month.

Susanna Reid, 49, said on Good Morning Britain: “Can we just have a look at Home Alone 2 because, frankly, it is the best picture. Because lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you.”

Chilled night watching Home Alone 2. Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/JoEmMBFdQn — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) November 5, 2018

A bewildered Piers asked: “Why does this keep coming around?

“That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2.”

He was then shown a clip of himself surrounded by pigeons at the Good Morning Britain set in 2018.

Meanwhile his son, Spencer, 27 tweeted: “Chilled night watching Home Alone 2. Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan.”

However, Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda, said she is sadly having a very lonely Christmas this year.

Brenda spoke of a lonely Christmas this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to The Ray D’Arcy Show for RTE’s Radio 1, she said Christmas could be “very dark” and she would be spending it with just her dog.

She said: “I would be lying if I said that it would be a nice and happy Christmas because… I’m old and I live alone. It can be very dark.”

Continuing: “I just turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programs and films, and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way.



“I don’t find Christmas all that difficult. What I do find very difficult is New Year’s Eve. Well, all the bells are ringing and there’s no one to turn around to, to hug or smile at.

“And I can’t get away from the bells, there are churches everywhere.

“I don’t want to be sounding kind of negative, but it is a different kind of Christmas, that’s all. I put up Christmas lights, so come on, give me marks for that.”

