Piers Morgan rages against Matt Hancock as he refuses to be interviewed by Kate Garraway

Piers Morgan has shared his dismay at Health Secretary Matt Hancock refusing to appear on Good Morning Britain.

The GMB host said it is particularly disappointing as he believes Kate Garraway would greatly benefit from speaking to him.

Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, have been in hospital battling COVID-19 since March.

Taking to Twitter, Piers shared his disapproval of Matt Hancock appearing on rival outlets BBC Breakfast and Sky News.

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper, who remains in hospital (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers say about Matt Hancock?

He responded to one user’s tweet that expressed their equal annoyance that the Health Secretary is speaking to multiple news outlets bar GMB.

Piers responded with: “Especially when today’s @GMB is being presented by @kategarraway.

“You might think Hancock would have the basic decency to inform her about the coronavirus crisis given her situation.”

He continued to rage against Hancock’s interviews with a further slew of tweets.

Piers is most annoyed that many politicians refuse to appear on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Are we going into a second lockdown?

He even insinuated that he would do a better job interviewing him when he shared: “Two big interviews so far today & @MattHancock still hasn’t been asked how many PEOPLE are being tested each day.

“Please can someone ask him this very simple but absolutely crucial question. ‘Capacity’ is irrelevant.”

During Hancock’s interview with Kay Burley on Sky News, he refused to rule out a second lockdown.

He said: “It isn’t something that we ever take off the table, but it isn’t something that we want to see either.

Matt Hancock said a second lockdown isn’t ruled out (Credit: SplashNews)

“The country once again needs to come together and recognise there is a serious challenge. That the virus is accelerating.

“Unfortunately, it isn’t just cases increasing, it’s also the number of people ending up in hospital increasing.”

Politicians have widely boycotted Good Morning Britain this year.

Piers defended his role as GMB host amidst the boycott on This Morning.

He told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “It seemed to me that democracy is dying if you do that.

“If you don’t allow someone to say to you, ‘hey I don’t agree and here’s why,’ and you listen and maybe adapt the way you think. I think I was part of the noise problem.

“On Twitter, you can easily get carried away and you get into arguments with people and you get more and more entrenched in your position.”

