Piers Morgan praises the Queen as she finally wears a face mask in public

Piers Morgan has praised the Queen after she wore a face mask during her public Remembrance Day appearance.

The monarch had previously come under fire for not wearing a mask on public duty outings.

In fact some Brits had even accused her of ‘letting the nation down‘.

Taking to social media, Piers described the photo of Her Majesty as ‘remarkable’ and urged the nation to follow in paying their respects.

Addressing his some 1.2 million Instagram followers, Piers shared: “Remarkable photo.

The Queen wore a face mask as she paid her respects this Remembrance Sunday (Credit: CoverImages)

“At 11am, stand in silence for two minutes to remember all those who gave their lives to save ours. And thank them. RIP. #RemembranceSunday.”

The Queen was photographed standing before the Unknown Soldier grave at Westminster Abbey.

Due to social distancing measures, she attended a private service.

Piers’ viewers flocked to share their own tributes, as well as praise The Queen for her participation.

The Queen maintained social distancing throughout the tributes (Credit: CoverImages)

One Instagram user praised: “I suspect this will be one of the most iconic photos of the century. Hugely powerful and moving – lest we forget ….”

While another user gushed: “Will remember them. What a remarkable lady your Queen is I have so much respect for her.”

A third user paid tribute with: “I have shed a tear for those who we are remembering today…God Bless them.xx”

And a fourth user commented: “It’s just so poignant this year. To see Her Majesty with her mask on. God bless her.”

Whereas a fifth user urged: “The youth of today need to understand who gave so much so we can live the lives we have today.”

Public Remembrance Day services and tributes have been widely cancelled across the nation this year.

The annual Cenotaph ceremony in London was closed to the public for the first time.

However, The Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton watched the private ceremony unfold from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office balcony.



Due to The Queen and Prince Philip’s advanced ages, they were unable to lay wreaths this year.

Instead, Prince Charles laid a wreath on The Cenotaph on his mother’s behalf.

Meanwhile an Equerry laid one on Prince Philip’s behalf.

2020 marks a century since The Cenotaph was erected, and the Unknown Soldier grave was buried amongst the graves of past monarchs.

