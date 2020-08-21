Piers Morgan has praised ‘courageous’ Vinnie Jones ahead of the publication of a book detailing his life after the death of his wife, Tanya.

The Good Morning Britain host took to social media and said it was a ‘wonderful’ book.

This is a wonderful book.

Incredibly moving, sad, inspiring & courageous. https://t.co/ZPJlbe232O — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

What did Piers say about Vinnie Jones?

Piers, 55, shared Vinnie’s tweet alerting fans to the book’s publication.

Vinnie said: “Written in honour of my late wife Tanya, limited signed copies of Lost Without You: Loving and Losing Tanya are available for pre-order only at @WHSmith.”

Piers responded by saying that the book was “incredibly moving, sad, inspiring and courageous”.

It wasn’t long until many of Piers’ millions of followers responded.

Fans referred back to when former footballer and movie star Vinnie, 62, appeared on GMB.

“I was extremely moved during your interview with Vinnie on @GMB, his love for his wife ran deep,” one follower said.

“I hope writing the book helped @VinnieJones65 reflect on their life together and offered some comfort.”

Another wrote: “Hearing @VinnieJones65 talk about the moment his wife passed away was really powerful and humbling.

“I’ve heard similar accounts from others who’ve been with people in that final moment and witness that power.

“They truly had a real love and that can never be broken.”

Tanya passed away last July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Tanya?

At the age of 53, Tanya Jones passed away on July 6, 2019 after a long battle with skin cancer.

Before her death, Tanya had been plagued by serious health problems.

In 1987 she had a heart transplant after the birth of their daughter.

It was also reported that she had suffered from two bouts of cervical cancer.

Later in 2019, Vinnie emotionally recalled the day she died.

He said she was surrounded by friend and family, and that he whispered, “I love you, I love you, I love you” as she slipped away.

One last act of kindness

Tanya’s final act of kindness came at Christmas.

Reports claimed that she spent thousands on plane tickets for her family to visit him in the US, so he wouldn’t feel alone.

A source told The Sun: “Tanya bought flights for everyone.

“All the family are going. She knew she wasn’t going to be around and didn’t want Vinnie to be lonely at Christmas.”

