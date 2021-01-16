Piers Morgan has shared a rare throwback snap with all three of his sons.

The GMB star, 55, took to social media to post about how he misses being able to hug them.

Addressing his 1.3 million Instagram followers, he captioned the snap: “Throwback to the days when we were allowed to hug our children.”

Fans rushed to share their sympathies, and revealed they too miss not being able to hug their relatives.

Piers Morgan posted an adorable snap of his sons (Credit: SplashNews)

Under current COVID-19 guidelines, the public are advised against hugging others, especially if they are outside of one’s support bubbles.

Read more: Lucy Lyndhurst reveals tragic cause of son Archie’s death

One user replied: “I am struggling too with not hugging my kids Piers.”

While another user urged: “Let’s hope that’s not that far off.”

And a third user wrote: “Haven’t hugged my 93-year-old granddad in 10 months. I’m heartbroken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

However, others vowed to continue to hug their children and relatives regardless.

One user claimed: “I still hug my boys and will never stop for no one.”

Read more: Laurence Fox sparks outrage as he mocks face mask wearing

A second user argued: “I caught COVID off my granddaughter (I’m in her care bubble) and she got it off her teacher. Nothing will ever stop me cuddling her.”

Whereas a third urged: “Hug your kids! No one knows how long we are going to be controlled for… could be eternally.”

Spencer Morgan is Piers’ eldest child (Credit: SplashNews)

How many children does Piers Morgan have?

Piers Morgan has three sons and one daughter.

Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 20, are from his first marriage to Marion Shalloe.

They were married from 1991 to 2008. She worked as a nurse when they met, and little else is known about her.

Meanwhile, Piers has a daughter, Eloise, nine, with his second wife Celia Walden.

Married in 2010, Celia is a journalist and author.

Piers continually urges his viewers to take coronavirus seriously (Credit: ITV)

Has Piers Morgan had COVID?

Piers Morgan has not had coronavirus. However, he had a scare back in May when he took time away from GMB with COVID-like symptoms. But luckily the Good Morning Britain star tested negative.

However, he has gone on to say that seven of his family members have suffered from COVID-19 – including his parents.

Back in December, Piers hit back at a Twitter user who claimed they knew no one with the virus.

Piers replied, tweeting: “Three good friends of mine lost parents to COVID.

“My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it.

“My parents just had it. One of my sons just had it. One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it. My niece just had it.

“Consider yourself lucky.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.