Piers Morgan has shared his sympathies after the Mayor of Liverpool revealed his brother has passed away from COVID-19.

Mayor Joe Anderson confirmed on social media that his eldest brother had died after battling coronavirus.

He thanked hospital staff who cared for him in an intensive care unit.

He also urged Brits to ‘stick together’ in the fight against the virus.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson lost his brother to COVID-19 (Credit: Shutterstock)

What has the Mayor of Liverpool said?

Taking to Twitter, the mayor shared: “Despite the efforts of all the staff @LivHospitals ICU my brother sadly died at 10.45 last night. We want to thank the dedicated staff risking their lives for us.

“Thank you all for your messages of love and support. Let’s stick together and support each other and win this battle.”

Piers responded by sharing his condolences.

The GMB star replied to the tweet with: “Incredibly sad news, the Mayor of Liverpool’s brother died of COVID-19 last night. My deepest sympathies to him, his family and every family going through this.”

Liverpool currently has the highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation.

On Tuesday, 3,204 new cases were recorded.

Piers shared his condolences to the grieving Mayor of Liverpool (Credit: SplashNews)

What else did Liverpool’s Mayor Joe Anderson say?

Joe tweeted less than 24 hours before that he had only just found out about his brother’s condition.

He shared: “10 mins ago my sister-in-law, a Nursing Sister, has told me my eldest brother her husband has got COVID-19. He is in the Royal @LivHospitals in the ICU in a very serious condition.

“Please watch the video, follow the rules and understand why we all need to fight the enemy #Covid.”

In the video, a doctor urges the public to stick to social distancing rules.

Piers has repeatedly urged Brits to stick to lockdown rules (Credit: SplashNews)

He also says that he doesn’t believe we’re at the peak of the second wave of coronavirus yet.

The city of Liverpool is under Tier 3 Lockdown restrictions, as of Wednesday.

Last week, Mayor Anderson expressed his frustration over the new lockdown rules.

He said he failed to understand why gyms were still allowed to remain open in Lancashire, but not in Liverpool.

Again taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Liverpool City Region has demanded immediate clarification on why Lancashire gyms are allowed to stay open and Liverpool’s [have to] close.

“Inconsistent mess, we now have Tier 3 A and Tier 3 B. Are gym users in Lancashire more safe than those in the Liverpool Region? #COVID-19 #shambles.”

